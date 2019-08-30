Editor’s note: This second in a series about The Lutheran Children’s Home, known today as Bremwood, focuses on three former residents. The first in the series looked at the roots of The Lutheran Children’s Home located since 1900 in Waverly. That story explained the fall campaign led by Carla and Jim Janssen to provide interpretive signage for seven orphans buried at St. Paul’s Cemetery between 1904-1948. Donations to the sign campaign may be sent to: sent to St. Paul’s Church, attention Ron Zelle, Cemetery Superintendent, 301 First St. NW.
Keith Schuldt, 87, Bob Garrett, 83, and Tom Hicks, 78, with deep roots in the Waverly Community rode an emotional roller coaster, recently recalling their experiences living at Waverly’s Lutheran Children’s Home between 1943 and 1959. The young men’s lives intersected during a time in history that included World War II, European reconstruction, and the Cold War.
Their inspiring stories show that young people who are victims of adverse situations can and do find new directions. From caring adults, skills are learned, enabling one to become a productive, respected family and community member, business person, and civic leader.
Although the physical structures of Bremwood have changed and services have become more specialized today, staff members still use compassion in an unlocked environment to improve children’s welfare.
Schuldt, Garrett, and Hicks provide living examples of paying it forward to society with service to others, personal success, and gratitude.
Bob Garrett: Making the Most of Life
Bob Garrett’s early life sounds like a page ripped from Oliver Twist: As a 4-year-old, Garrett lived on the streets. His playground was abandoned railroad cars dumped along railroad sidings in Fort Dodge, Iowa. His social network included other children and older men who rode the rails.
“I was snatched, not once, but twice by the police,” Garrett begins.
He escaped the first time. Police determined Garrett had no family caring for him and brought the tot to live at the Lutheran Children’s Home in Waverly in 1943, where he stayed 11 years, until high school graduation in 1955.
Norma Garrett, his wife of 47 years, understands Bob deeply and says, “He’s made the most of his life, from a start he didn’t choose.”
“If it wasn’t for The Children’s Home, I’d probably be in jail. It was the greatest place; a big family, different than anything you could imagine — the way they took care of us,” says Bob, reflecting on his “family” of 55-60 kids. He was grateful for the life lessons learned.
Everybody had chores to do. As an older boy, Bob shoveled coal at night to keep the dormitory warm. There were hog and chicken chores, and a barn to keep clean. Everyone worked in the garden which provided much of the residents’ food.
Living there from 1943-1955, Bob witnessed the institution change from an orphanage, where children hoped to be adopted, to a home to assist troubled youth. Then, as now, it was a place “to help the kids find a life of their own,”
“They tried to find a place for everyone, but I was not adoptable,” he says.
Several times, people appeared to want to adopt him, but only took him in for work, making Bob suspicious. He adopted a toughness, realizing he wasn’t going to find a “forever family.” He tells how Wartburg College, piloting a Big Brothers program matched teenage Bob to a Big Brother. He dared program organizers to match him to a tough Big Brother. Upon meeting his Big Brother, Bob engaged him in a fist fight. Bob was soundly defeated and learned he wasn’t such a tough guy, after all.
At age 16, the boys were expected to find their own ways in the world. They took off-campus jobs during summers to earn pocket money, gain work skills, and practice saving.
Many worked for area farmers or at the Marshall Canning Company in Waverly. Bob did not know he had living relatives, but an aunt made a surprise visit, when he was 16. She asked Bob to come back and help support the family. He refused.
After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army. He had learned self-reliance, a strong work ethic, and gratitude: From his summer earnings, Bob bought his own clothes and in 1955 gifted the Children’s Home with their first TV as he moved out.
Bob spent 1955-1957 in post-war Germany and worked at the American Embassy in 1958. He would have continued on that career path, but did not possess the required original birth certificate. Instead, Bob returned to Waverly. His steadfast work ethic enabled him to find work and start saving. He picked up extra jobs doing anything from hauling manure to changing oil, in addition to regular work at Carnation/Nestlé as maintenance manager.
Bob realizes that his early life and career path are different from his Eisenach Village neighbors but remarks, “We find something interesting in each neighbor.” He still enjoys fishing, something else learned from his boyhood at the Lutheran Children’s Home.
Bob sees in his mind’s eye the Lutheran Children’s Home with an apple orchard; the pine trees planted along the highway’s curve with the trimmed honeysuckle hedge tucked inside. He remembers rising at 5:30 a.m. for chores before school, and lessons learned in football practice. He sees the shoe shop, where everyone cleaned and polished shoes before Sunday service at St. Paul’s. And, he sees the gardens and root cellar, the smoke house for hams, making apple cider, and plucking the chickens they raised.
“Working together was fun!” Bob says. He has shown his children and grandchildren the art of “plucking chickens” and the values of thrift, reverence, and gratitude.
Tom Hicks: Service to Country
Like the other remarkable men who went on record to share their stories of life at the Lutheran Children’s Home, Tom Hicks, 78, shows how gratitude and giving back to others are essential parts of life. He is proud to have given 38.5 years to his country, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“I learned in the military that you get out of it what you put into it,” he says. “I met a lot of people and made some good friends.”
Tom joined the Reserves in 1962 during the buildup to the Vietnam Conflict and continued to serve, despite contracting Lyme Disease, “a present for my 50th birthday from Ft. McCoy (Wisconsin),” he jokes.
Also like the other men who spent some of their youth at the Lutheran Children’s Home, Tom came from a troubled family, but found a way through via perseverance and hard work.
For his single mother living in Des Moines, Tom says, “I was a handful, and more than my mom could handle.”
His father was a seriously wounded World War II veteran that he met once and never knew.
Before coming to Waverly, the longest time Tom ever spent in one school was two years. In fact, he bounced around, attending four different schools in second grade. Tom came to live at the Lutheran Children’s Home when he was about 12, and stayed in touch with his mother throughout her turmoil.
When Tom thinks back to The Lutheran Home setting, he remembers the farm. Although there were a few horses on site when he lived there between 1953-1959, an especially strong memory is plowing the land with a tractor.
“The land was rocky with bones and tree roots,” he said. “Not many can say that they plowed virgin land.”
Like many of the older boys, Tom was hired out to work for farmers during summer months. He remembers an especially close relationship formed with a family who lived near Manchester and had a cabin on Lake Delhi.
“That family had only one adopted son who was not interested in driving a tractor or working in a barn,” Tom says.
Tom lived with the family and earned board plus $50 per month the first year, which rose to $150 a month by his third. Though he recognizes it today as a turning point, Hicks didn’t stay on doing farm work.
Students at the Lutheran Home were encouraged to finish school, and Tom returned from the farm for his senior year at Waverly High School. During the school year, he played football and went out for track. Squirrel hunting and fishing on the Cedar River with friends and staff members were other enjoyable leisure activities. Tom recalls with a chuckle a humorous reminisce: he and the minister were returning from fishing when a phone call distracted the minister, who accidentally left the bait bucket in his car overnight.
Tom graduated from Waverly High School in 1959 and drifted back to Des Moines briefly for work. Small town Waverly drew him back, so he returned for a year of study at Wartburg College. He found work, lived in a boarding house and met his wife of 55 years, June, who waitressed at the café where he took breakfast each day. He worked at a bakery, a men’s clothing store, and the hardware store in town. Most of his working years were spent as an electrician in the Waverly area.
Keith Schuldt: Giving Back to the Community That Took Care of Me
Keith Schuldt, lived at the Lutheran Children’s Home from 1943-1949. When he was only 6, when his father was diagnosed with colon cancer, forcing his farming family to move to Vinton.
Eventually, his mother left his father. With his father too ill to care for him and his brother, Larry, the Bremer County social worker suggested The Lutheran Children’s Home. In 1943, when Keith was 11 years old, Waverly became his home.
“I remember the day so vividly,” he says. “We met with the social worker. She did the normal things, but what sticks in my mind is this picture: Larry and I standing in front of the main building as my dad drove away. It still brings tears to my eyes.”
Keith eventually became mayor of Waverly. He now lives in Michigan.
“What a great home The Lutheran Children’s Home was,” he says. “What I liked most about living with a large family was we always had enough kids for any game we wanted to play.”
Like Bob and Tom, Keith recalls the assigned chores, including picking string beans in the summer heat, and working in the laundry and kitchen.
“There were good meals with soup and pie for lunch, served with eight children seated at each table. If you didn’t eat the soup, no pie,” Keith recalls.
Students hiked to the high school, located near Fareway today, for morning classes. They returned to the Home for noon meals, and then walked back again to school.
“It was not fun when somebody was bad,” Keith recalls. “Then we had a boys’ house meeting. It was not fun to be reprimanded in front of all of your peers.”
Religious instruction was part of the daily lives of residents of the Lutheran Children’s Home. There was prayer before meals, daily devotionals, Sunday services at St. Paul’s, and learning Psalm 23 were part of the curriculum and way of life at The Lutheran Children’s Home.
Today at Bremwood, religious instruction is optional, although 90% of residents participate, according to Pastor Dennis Bauer.
The annual Children’s Home Picnic was a big social event, both for the children and for the Waverly community. It helped to support the residents.
Hayrides and Christmas were much enjoyed, too. Among many fond remembrances of life at The Lutheran Children’s Home was receiving gifts from individuals and area businesses at Christmas.
At age 16, Keith lived with St. Paul’s Pastor Schmitz while he finished sports and high school classes. After graduation, Keith joined the U.S. Navy in 1952. He did several tours in Korea and was based in Long Beach, California, where he met his first wife, Joy Merle, now deceased.
“My future mother-in-law suggested I take an aptitude test at the local junior college, as there was not much need for a gunner’s mate,” he says with good humor.
Keith’s skills and interests led him to trade school where he studied and learned the printing business.
He worked hard, raised a family, and in 1960, purchased a printing business in El Segundo, California. He served on city council and continued to invest in property there.
“The timing was right and because I am a risk taker, it paid off,” Keith says.
“We sold all the property and moved to Waverly in 1988. Joy and I decided that we wanted to give back to the community that took care of me in my youth. We had made a lot of money and decided to give our wealth away while we were alive.
“Although neither Joy nor I went to college, we felt education was so important, and gave most of it in that direction. For example, we gave to the El Segundo Educational Foundation, Wartburg College, St. Paul’s Church, the library, and baby grand pianos to the Methodist and St. Paul’s churches. It is fun to see what our donations are doing today.”
Joy died in 2014, but Keith “fell in love all over again” with Ariadne Winquist, and is learning to play duplicate bridge. He recalls the people who made a difference in his life, including Bill Breeling, Mrs. Langholtz, LeoWiest, Denna Bush, Coach Brandes, and Miss Eno.
“The life at the Children’s Home taught me to be independent,” Keith concludes.