Second of two parts.
Last week I copied the lyrics to Waltzing Matilda and explained the meaning of the song. After doing so, I noticed there was still one issue that wasn’t made clear and yet to be resolved in my mind. What does the title Waltzing Matilda have to do with anything about the song. I was able to clear up the meaning of the lyrics but there was no clear meaning as to what the title Waltzing Matilda meant. After further research and wading through a “billabong” of confusion this is my attempt to iron it out.
First of all I went to the computer for some definitions. I began with “Waltzing” which was derived from a German word (auf der walz) meaning to travel while working and learning a trade.
Secondly, “Matilda” which was a romantic term for a swagman’s bundle. As defined in Part 1 of my story, a swagman was a man who travelled the country looking for work. His “swag” was his bedroll and bundle of belongings. To Waltz Matilda, or Waltzing Matilda is to travel with your “swag” or entire belongings wrapped in a bedroll. When swagmen met, they often danced for recreation. They called their bedroll or “swag,” Matilda, as there were no females to dance with. In short, when dancing for recreation they danced with their bedroll or, they Waltzed Matilda.
After “crossing the billabong” to get these answers I needed to know what inspired the writer to write the song Waltzing Matilda.
In 1894 there was a major sheep shearers strike at the Dagworth Station in Central West Queensland in Australia. Dagworth was a sheep and cattle station owned by the Macpherson family. The strike turned violent with the “shearers” firing rifles and setting fire to the woolsheds. Dozens of sheep were killed in the raucous. Mr. Macpherson, along with 3 policemen gave chase to one of the shearers named Sam Hoffmeister. They found him at the Combo Waterhole. Rather than be captured Hoffmeister dove into the Combo Waterhole (billabong) and drowned himself.
A year later in 1895, Banjo Patterson, an Australian poet ended up staying at the Dagworth Station owned by the Macphersons. Banjo Patterson and Bob Macpherson once took a ride past the Combo Waterhole where Sam Hoffmeister drowned himself. Macpherson explained to Banjo the whole story about the shearers’ strike and how the swagman, Sam Hoffmeister drowned himself.
That evening, Banjo overheard Bob Macpherson’s sister Christine, playing a tune on her autoharp. After hearing of the swagman’s story, the drowning and such, Banjo decided to write lyrics to the tune Christine was playing, hence he wrote the song Waltzing Matilda.