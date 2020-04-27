On first look, the photo shows a young girl taking a break from online schooling to relax on the sidewalk and goof off.
But if one uses their imagination, you’d see someone channeling their inner Steve Irwin and keeping an alligator’s mouth open to keep from being eaten.
The Crocodile Hunter she may not be, but the photo of Ava Dudley is getting quite a reaction after her Southeast Elementary third-grade teacher, Sally Kittleson, posted it from her class’ Facebook group.
The photo was taken by Ava’s mother, Kristin Jensen, who drew the river reptile on the sidewalk outside their home while doing an impromptu “art class.”
“(We) decided to chalk the entire sidewalk from our driveway to our neighbors’,” Jensen said in an email to Waverly Newspapers on Friday.
Kittleson posted on her page that her class’ group to post work, ideas or share pictures of themselves. She thought the picture of Ava was “so cool.”
“It was amazing,” Kittleson told Waverly Newspapers via Facebook Messenger.
Jensen said that she got the idea to do the ‘gator from a Pinterest post.
“(Ava) watched how I recreated the image from beginning to end and was super excited to see how it all came together,” she said.