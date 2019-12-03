Last week I heard the song “Waltzing Matilda” on my oldies, Me TV channel at 3 in the morning. I remember that song when I was in school.
It’s the kind of song that when you hear it, it stays with you the rest of the day so I knew what I was in for the rest of the night. When you hear the song it’s hard to take hold of the lyrics so you likely have a song going through your head that you have no idea what the words are so you have to make up your own words to fit the tune. The lyrics to the song are words like billabong, jumbuck, swaggie, and tucker bag.
These words are too heavy for 3 in the morning so I made a mental note to look up the song and it’s meaning when I got up in a couple of hours.
It was 6:30 a.m. when I sat down at the computer to take myself back to school with the song “Waltzing Matilda.” What in the world?
Some of you teachers may know and understand that song but when I took to reading the lyrics it laid me out as straight as a preacher. I know that most everyone my age has heard of the song but I wonder who might know what in the world it means.
In my feeble attempt to educate (by reading the computer), I thought it would be interesting to dissect Waltzing Matilda to the bone so I have included the lyrics as well as the meaning of each verse.
WALTZING MATILDA
Oh there once was a swagman camped in a billabong
Under the shade of a coolibah tree
And he sang as he watched and waited till his billy boiled
You’ll come a Waltzing Matilda with me
Down came a jumbuck to drink at the billabong
Up got the swaggie and grabbed him with glee‘
And he sang as he stowed that jumbuck in his tucker-bag
You’ll come a Waltzing Matilda with me
Waltzing Matilda, Waltzing Matilda
You’ll come a Waltzing Matilda with me
And he sang as he stowed that jumbuck in his tucker-bag
You’ll come a Waltzing Matilda with me
Down came the squatter mounted on his thoroughbred
Up came the troopers one, two, three
Who’s the jolly jumbuck you’ve got in you’re tucker bag?
You’ll come a Waltzing Matilda with me.
Up got the swaggie and jumped into the billabong
You’ll never catch me alive said he
And his ghost can be heard as you pass by the billabong
You’ll come a waltzing Matilda with me
Now, I have to be honest. When I was making words up in my head it wasn’t even close to the lyrics that are in the song. In fact, I’ve never even heard of some of these words. It’s likely most people haven’t so this would be a good time to explain the song.
The song relates to the story of a swagman (hobo) in outback Queensland, Australia around 1895. The swagman was resting under a eucalyptus tree on the banks of a pond. He sings as he boils his tea in a tin can. He notices a sheep (jumbuck) coming for a drink in the pond. Hungry, the swagman kills the sheep, eats what he can and stows the rest in his backpack (tucker-bag.)
Eventually the wealthy landowner (squatter) and three mounted police (troopers) catch the swagman with the remains of the sheep in his backpack and try to arrest him. Terrified the swagman jumped into the pond to escape and ends up drowning. To this day his ghost still haunts the pond and often he can be heard singing “Waltzing Matilda.”
There still is however, an unanswered question, Why does he sing “Waltzing Matilda” and what does “Waltzing Matilda” have to do with anything about the song? Stay tuned for the second part of this story.