Some knew him as Kevin.
Some knew him as Pete.
And since he had two different names, in this story, I will give him a third one he so richly deserves, albeit posthumously.
So let it be known that this is the story of the Peacock of Waverly’s Hickory Heights, a bird of feathered fame, and yes, fortuitous fortune.
He wasn’t just an exotic bird or a communal pet.
He was a celebrity in his own right in town, but despite his constant search for a mate, he never flocked together with his own kind.
And, as it often happens with the famous, this particular peacock may have become even more famous in his demise than he ever was when he paraded around the neighborhood, prideful, prankful and peacockful.
After his death, presumably at the paws of a prairie predator, was announced on the Facebook page dedicated to him, testimonials started pouring in about his exploits.
Stories abounded of how kids gathered his feathers, how and when they caught up with him and how the very sighting of him had changed their lives. One girl even created a sympathy card, mourning the loss.
Yes, certain memories get even more precious with time, especially when the loss is sudden, as was the case with the Peacock of Hickory Heights.
In nature, he belonged to the bird species, but in the big scheme of things, he had a mesmerizing effect on those who knew him and cherished his presence in the community.
He dared to live and survive in an environment not of his own choosing, and he did so because of the love and care of many around him who loved and cared for him generously.
He was the focus of local lore, of stories and precious memories that will take on a life of their own now that he is gone forever.
When the Peacock of Hickory Heights first showed up in Bob and Kelli Lenz’s backyard in 2018, they assumed he had escaped from the Sales Barn, where, twice a year, exotic animal swaps are held.
The Lenzes named him Kevin because he looked like a Kevin, but soon after the Facebook page was created, he was renamed Pete, after the public had cast their votes on this vital question of the bird’s identity.
But for the Lenzes, he remained a Kevin until the end.
It is in their territory that he spent a lot of time perched on the railing, on top of the roof or on the side grill of the barbecue, his gorgeous trail of green and blue feathers following him everywhere.
“When Kevin first appeared, it was fun to talk to people who had seen him,” Kelli said in a handwritten note to the paper, summarizing her thoughts.
One reason why the peacock may have loved the Lenzes is because they pampered him with peanuts, donuts, cat food, and, on at least one occasion, leftover hot dogs.
But their backyard also offered him quite the resort setup with a deck that he loved to stroll on, and shrubs and trees he found shelter in.
When he first appeared there, he was a young bird, and one of the neighbors worried he might not survive his first winter in the open.
So she cornered him – apparently, quite the feat as it turns out, since peacocks are smart and strong – and took him to the farm of a friend, former W-SR science teacher Mandie Sanderman.
There, in the company of two mallard hens, the peacock spent the winter getting used to the Iowa weather, but he was so missed by the neighbors that Mandie brought him back to Hickory Heights that spring.
He had clearly had a royal stay at the farm because by the time he came back to the neighborhood, he could no longer fit in a cage.
His tail had grown like a majestic gown trailing him long after his feet pitter-pattered on the grass, so it took a horse trailer to return him to his stomping ground in full glory.
“By the next summer, it became a nightly ritual for families out on a walk to stop to get a glimpse of Kevin, usually perched on the railing until dusk, then he would go roost in his favorite tree until dawn,” Kelli wrote.
Kids would stop by to pick his feathers and compete who would find the longest one, and a neighbor even set up a camera and posted a video on YouTube of the peacock hanging out and pecking insects out of the grass.
The peacock took ownership of his surroundings and could often be seen walking down the street, but he kept his distance from people. From time to time, he would knock on the back window at the Lenzes’ home.
On at least one occasion, one of the neighbors heard a call on the police scanner that someone had reported a roaming peacock, a rare sight in the heart of Iowa, where calls for help with runaway cows, horses and dogs are more common.
Luckily, that particular call was not about the Peacock of Hickory Heights, so there must have been another bird wandering around town with an unknown fate.
What is known about our exotic green-feathered friend is that he met an unexpected end, not far from where he lived his happy life.
This week, Bob realized that the snow in the back was unusually disturbed, and there were tracks leading back to the deck where the peacock sheltered.
Bob said the peacock must have been caught off guard by the predator because he was pretty strong and agile, and judging by the feathers that had been strewn in the back, the Peacock of Hickory Heights did not go down without a fight.
“Pete was a favorite neighborhood sight for all of our kids,” Jean Kampman, the woman who took the peacock to the farm when he was a young bird, wrote in a parting message. “They’ve loved collecting his feathers, going on peacock hunts, and perfecting their peacock ‘call.’”
“We’ll sure miss him,” Beth Dvergsten Stevens wrote on the Facebook page. “Early on, he’d eat the cat food we set out for him, peck for bugs in the grass, and nibble dropped birdseed from our feeder. During mating season, we’d sometimes play recorded peahen calls and he’d occasionally call back or strut closer, tail feathers extended. Poor guy. He was probably lonely. He had a few favorite roosting spots and he’d come up on our deck and look in the windows – he probably saw his reflection and thought he had found a friend.”
Not everyone appreciated the gifts that the peacock left on their property, as they were sizeable, said Roger Wilcox, one of the bird’s fans, now a retired middle school principal.
Wilcox said he witnessed the peacock fight off a squirrel once and was surprised how skilled the Hickory Heights peacock was at fending off an enemy. He said he and his wife just saw the peacock last week and were reassured he appeared in good spirits.
“We will miss him,” he said.
Bob Lenz, the peacock’s adopted host, said he was saddened by the outcome, but the plight of the bird is the cycle of nature.
“Mother nature will take care of the rest of it,” he said.