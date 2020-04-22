TGIF.
And thank God for Friday, April 17, 2020.
For Jessica Schutte Buck, of Readlyn, and for Ben Anderson, of Denver, it was a day made in heaven.
It was not exactly what they had in mind when they talked about tying the knot, but in retrospect, it could not have been more fitting for the couple.
And as time goes by, it is clear that their wedding, planned by them differently, but destined to be what it was by fate, will earn its place in the family history as the crowning moment of a love that defied a coronavirus pandemic and asserted itself publicly and powerfully in a statement of faith.
Jessica, one of the managers of the customer care center at CUNA Mutual Group in Waverly, started the special day by painting her nails in light pink, a color picked by 5-year-old daughter, Kyleen.
Once the paint dried out, Jessica turned to Kyleen’s hands and those of her older daughter, Isabella, 11.
Then Jessica put on her hairdresser’s hat, curling Isabella’s long brunette locks, and lifting them in an updo, with a band of rhinestones. Not to be outdone, Kyleen wanted similar pampering, except that her hair was held with a black headband and a bow.
Black was perfect for the occasion, since it matched Jessica’s wedding dress.
A black wedding dress?
Why not?
Seek no symbolism in the color or the style of the flowing satin dress, which covered Jessica’s high-heeled matching strappy sandals.
The black dress was simply the classiest piece in her closet.
And the best one to be married in on the gorgeously sunny Friday afternoon.
COVID-19, the pandemic that took lives, shuttered the economy and rerouted lives and livelihoods, also toppled Jessica and Ben’s plans to hold a formal wedding on May 2.
Had the novel coronavirus not struck, the wedding, which had been in the works since last October, would have had all the bells and whistles Jessica had dreamed about — a long white dress with a train, a beautiful veil, and a reception at the Community Center in Readlyn with over 200 guests.
It was the couple’s second marriage, and even though Jessica had all the pomp and circumstance in her first wedding, 15 years ago, she still wanted the big wedding with lots and lots of friends and family.
“It is a second marriage for both, but our final marriage,” she said.
However, as the virus took hold of the state, and public gatherings were banned, Jessica’s dress-fitting appointments kept being pushed back, so she and Ben decided to find a silver lining in what they had been dealt.
Drilling down to the very essence of their intent to unite in marriage, they decided that what mattered more than the trappings of a wedding to them was the meaning of the marriage itself.
“It makes you think more clear about what’s important,” Jessica said. “We wanted to get married before God.”
On the Wednesday prior to the church wedding, Jessica sent an email to her team at work, with a couple of images she snapped from the car.
“I wanted to share with you some pics of what I did during lunch,” she wrote. “I went with my favorite man and went and got married! We had to have our marriage license notarized at the (Readlyn Savings Bank) drive thru. Up next, our church wedding at 1 p.m. Friday. So I will be taking Friday off to get married in the church.”
THEY MET ONLINE
Last spring, Jessica, who had been single for three years, decided to start looking more deliberately for a soulmate. She jokingly says she joined an “elite” dating site to find the right match.
“I knew I didn’t want to be alone,” she said.
Unbeknownst to her, just 8 miles west of her house, Ben, a divorcé who had moved to his hometown after a years-long stint in Missouri, was also looking for a new chapter in life.
Even though they had moved in similar circles while growing up in Bremer County, the two had never crossed paths. As per online dating protocol, after a few weeks of chatting online, they met in person, and went out for sushi.
“I felt like I had known him forever,” Jessica said. “He was the perfect date. And he looked so much better in person.”
Over time, the pair realized that they had a lot in common. They came from the same faith tradition, and that was a great shared starter.
“We talked early on how God was working through us in our divorces,” Jessica said.
But what expedited Jessica’s decision to look at Ben more seriously than just as a casual date was the connection he developed with Kyleen, her younger daughter.
Kyleen had come to Jessica’s home as a foster child, barely 10 days old. She was born meth addicted, and was later diagnosed with infancy trauma, a condition which was helped by the fact that Jessica adopted her after two and a half years of fostering her.
“Having been born meth-addicted, she had trust issues, but she and Ben had an instant connection and to this day they have a special bond,” Jessica said.
Nothing melts the heart of a mother faster than a partner who genuinely cares for her kids, and for Jessica and her girls, that was Ben.
A few months later, on Oct. 12, Jessica’s 43rd birthday, Ben got down on a knee, and told Jessica he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
Somewhat taken aback by his pick of the moment — she was dusty and sweaty from taking out junk from the garage and cleaning for a Columbus Day party the next day — she said yes.
“I was a hot mess,” she recalled.
Although Jessica would have preferred a more romantic atmosphere, the dirt on her hands was the perfect imperfection for the ring and perhaps even a metaphor for life’s grit.
For Ben, it was the best way to ask her to marry him.
A down-to-earth guy, he lives by his cowboy boots and jeans.
He donned them for his wedding last week, just like he would have, had the wedding happened in May.
That’s just who he is, coronavirus or not, a cowboy at heart.
At the altar at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Readlyn on Friday, holding Jessica’s hand, he vowed to be with her “through sickness and through health.”
Pastor Phil Girardin, who officiated the ceremony, noted how the two are one balanced whole and how they bring out the best in each other. After the pastor pronounced the man and wife, the two pulled their masks for their first kiss of their marriage.
A cell phone perched on a tripod recorded the ceremony and stood witness for the missing guests.
Since public gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed because of the pandemic, and social distancing, the practice of staying 6 feet apart from humans outside of your immediate household, is now the norm, only a handful of family members were present.
Still, Jessica got her wish to be walked down the aisle by her father Jeff Schutte, a Readlyn farmer.
In practicing their beliefs despite the downtown, the newlyweds wanted to spend a little money at local businesses to help them stay afloat, since many of them were closed by the governor’s order due to the pandemic. The bride’s bouquet came from Ecker’s Flowers in Waverly, which continues only with curbside delivery. The altar and guest-book table flowers, on the other hand, came from Love and Lace in Waverly.
After the wedding, Ben’s culinary skills were put to the test. He smoked prime rib, while his bride watched him with admiration from the patio.
The family then relished in the tasty cuts and a Hy-Vee wedding cake they had purchased the day before.
But the festivities of the day far from over.
Shortly after the meal, friends who could not attend the wedding or the reception drove by the house, parade style, honking and yelling out congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Anderson and their blended family.
The front yard said it all in a nutshell: A 6-foot-tall sign displayed a backdrop of a pristine beach and a couple of palm trees. Handmade signs planted by Jessica’s sister, Jaci Hogan, and her best friend, Nicole Barnes, in the front yard stated the obvious: “Corona can’t stop love.”
Another sign reading Aloha, the Hawaiian greeting which means love and compassion, hung from the roof. Two lounge chairs, each with a beach towel, and bottles of Corona beer, finished the theme for the “destination wedding.”
“No matter what the world is facing now, we still had the perfect day,” Jessica said. “It was more important for us to be married and to live together in front of God than to have a traditional wedding. I don’t regret it one bit.”