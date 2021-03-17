When you’ve shared your life with a loving spouse for decades, daily events — and not just milestones — add to the joy of togetherness.
Harlan and Helen Platte, of Waverly, have basked in the blessings of walking through life hand in hand for the past seven decades, a path they’ve always treasured.
But the value of their joint journey gets even more precious with time.
On Feb. 5, they marked their 72nd wedding anniversary by exchanging cards.
Now in their 90s, they still live in their home independently, and navigate life — and the pandemic challenges thrust upon the world — with their own resourcefulness, love and the help of their adult children, David, Paul and Ann.
The story of their life is one of love, loyalty and light.
Harlan, 95, and Helen, 93, are Waverly natives to the core.
In fact, Harlan’s dad, Ed, a gas station owner, set a great example for his son.
As family lore has it, Ed was so dedicated to the town that back then, when Waverly gave an award for the town’s biggest fan, Ed won it easily. He was always there for school sports, and for other community events that needed special cheering, showing his love and appreciation for the town.
Were the award still on today (perhaps current event organizers could revive it?), it can rightfully be awarded to Harlan and Helen Platte.
After all, they have lived their entire lives here, and worked for the betterment of the community, each in their own lane, and as husband-and-wife team, collectively, they have made a real mark.
Among their many contributions, one stands out because of its historic proportions and the relative silence in which it has been steeped.
Harlan, a member of “The Greatest Generation,” enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps within a month of his graduation. He was one of the 180,000 U.S. Army and U.S. Marine troops who fought in the Battle of Okinawa, one of the bloodiest in World War II.
He was on the Ryukyu Islands from April 1 to June 30, 1945, according to records, and was awarded several medals and commendations for his service. The amphibious tractor driver earned his honorable discharge July 30, 1946.
“My worst day was the first day we went into the ‘Valley of Death,’” Harlan told an interviewer for a Grout Museum exhibit, “Voices of Iowa.” “We saw those loaded, Black Marines laying there, and then our first load of dead and wounded Marines was a major that his head had been blown off, and it was just meat.
“I thought if I could take this, I could take anything. A lot of the young boys were just wounded, and the corpsman had given us a bottle of serum to hold while we were taking them back to the field hospital. I’d think, ‘What a shame. These poor boys.’”
When asked what his best day was during the war, he said it was when he got off the train in Chicago after his discharge.
“My folks and my sisters were running to meet me after two years,” Harlan recalled in the video. “That was my best day.”
HOW THEY MET
Harlan and Helen met in high school where Harlan was on the basketball team, and Helen, along with a couple of her friends, including Harlan’s sister, Elaine, was on the cheerleading squad.
A highlight in Harlan’s career — and a milestone in the town’s sports history — was the state basketball championship the Go-Hawks won in 1944, the year he graduated from high school.
“It was a great deal for the whole town, for Bremer County, really,” Harlan said, recalling the mood of the local community in light of the 1944 win. “They packed the gymnasium and followed the team all the way to the championship.”
After Harlan returned home from the Marines, he reconnected with Helen and the two started dating when he was a student at Iowa State. In college, he played on the Cyclone basketball team.
Then on Feb. 5, 1949, the two eloped to Des Moines, and in a modest ceremony at a Lutheran church there, Harlan Platte tied the knot with Helen Buhrow.
A handful of friends stood in with them, witnessing them pledge their love and loyalty to one another.
“It was a pretty small wedding,” Helen said, the memory eliciting a nostalgic laugh.
Eventually, when Harlan graduated from the veterinary program at Iowa State, the family moved back home.
Harlan opened his practice, Platte Veterinary Clinic, which was initially located at the site of main branch of today’s First Bank, but eventually moved to the present location of Walgreens.
In his work, Harlan helped patients of all caliber — from farm animals to pets — and enjoyed being at the right place at the right time to render assistance and healing.
In recalling his years as a veterinarian, Harlan said that even as the years went by, many of the farmers in the area brought a smile to his face when they kept mentioning the Waverly High School 1944 basketball championship while he was visiting with them to care for their animals, extending the joy of the win for many subsequent years.
“They all remembered that,” he said.
The Platte children graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock, and earned degrees from institutions of higher learning. David and Paul became lawyers and Ann a school teacher, a profession she practiced for over 30 years.
Throughout their life, the Plattes said, they also enjoyed dancing at the Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo, and the Janesville Riviera, where “big bands” played.
FAITH
One of the pillars of their lives has been faith.
“My dad claims he prayed every night and when he was in the Battle of Okinawa,” Ann, the couple’s daughter, said.
Harlan said he holds the honor of being the longest-serving member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, where he was baptized on Jan. 5, 1929.
“I am not the oldest member,” he clarified with a laugh. “There’s a lady older than me, but she came to Waverly after the war.”
LIVING THROUGH THE PANDEMIC
Like many couples, the Plattes have been adjusting to the social distancing and safety protocols of living in pandemic times.
They have swapped their routine of playing cribbage with friends to playing the card game together.
The joys of hosting friends and playing bridge are understandably on hold for now.
But after scoring 43 on nine holes of golf this past October, and after being vaccinated, Harlan is anxious to pull out his clubs and hit the greens again this summer.
Meanwhile, the burden of the pandemic has been made more bearable by the company of a lifelong spouse, and lightened by the care of a loving daughter.
In the pandemic, they have done a lot of reading. Harlan likes history books.
“I am reading about the Russian revolution now,” he said. “What a terrible thing that was.”
Helen added she is grateful to the Waverly Public Library for the services they have provided during the pandemic.
“They get the books ready and Harlan picks them up,” she said. “I like to read a lot of history.”
As parents, the Plattes have the gratitude and admiration of their children, for a job well done.
They have also set the bar high for their four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“My mom and dad are very loving parents, they had high expectations, but they were always supportive, and generous,” Ann said. “Dad instilled the love of sports, and the love animals in us, we always had a dog, multiple dogs.”
For her part, Helen showed her devotion for her family by inspiring her children to learn.
When the kids were in college, she went back to school to earn an associate’s degree, a decision which left an indelible impression on her daughter.
In addition to her love for continued learning, Helen was a talented seamstress, a skill that extended way beyond the everyday day tasks, and into curtains, spreads and dresses.
“She made all of my clothes as I was growing up,” Ann recalled.
A renowned cook, Helen loves to bake. Her lemon pie and rhubarb pie recipes — handed down from her mother, Mathilda — are Harlan’s favorite.
She makes them for his birthday, an act of affection, which has helped carry them through the medical challenges of aging.
“Their devotion to each other — in sickness and in health — is an amazing example of being there for each other,” Ann said.