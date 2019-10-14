In the 1980 presidential election, Ronald Reagan, then the nominee of the Republican party, took Bremer County by storm, garnering, along with the VP nominee, George H.W. Bush, 6,706 votes.
It was a hands-down victory, almost double the votes for the Democratic ticket, comprised of the incumbent duo, then-President Jimmy Carter and then-VP Walter Mondale, who garnered 3,527.
In the official record books, kept at the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, Reagan’s name appears to be misspelled, with an “e” instead of an “a” in the typed column headers above the numbers handwritten legibly in ink.
But while the typist may have accidentally gotten Reagan’s name wrong, the county as a whole got the mood of the country right.
The way Bremer County voters cast their ballots that night, so did America.
History was made then and there and an important precedent was set.
The prescience of Bremer County voters, which may have seen coincidental at the time, kicked off a trend which has lasted close to four decades.
In the next nine presidential elections, Bremer County voters continued to bet on the right ticket.
Such record, of course, has drawn some scrutiny, mostly from political analysts eager to figure out exactly what is at the core of this election night communal hunch that invariably leads to the White House.
This newspaper has reported on the bellwether status of the county on a couple of occasions, mostly as presidential elections get closer.
In 2016, CNN had caught wind of that, and in the lead-up to the caucuses, this editor wrote that Gary Tuchman, reporting for “Anderson Cooper 360,” had come to the East Bremer Diner to talk to voters about their crystal ball. That story appeared in the Jan. 21, 2016, edition of the Waverly Democrat.
But this week, the trend captured the attention of the Wall Street Journal.
In their Oct. 12 edition, the Journal reported that Bremer County is the only one in Iowa, and one of 18 other “perfect” counties, around the country, which have correctly predicted the outcome of presidential elections since 1980.
One possible clue for the county’s unfailing political insight, at least until now, may be in the makeup of the electorate.
In Bremer County, independents are by far the biggest group of registered voters. In 2016, for instance, when Trump won convincingly here over Clinton, of the 16,451 registered voters, there were 7,399 independents, 5,064 Republicans, and 3,884 Democrats. Trump garnered 7,208 votes and Clinton 5,356, according to county records.
Whether this trend will continue and how long it will last will be tested in 2020, but the fact that Bremer County’s independent streak is attracting national attention is a source of pride for some Waverly residents.
Former Waverly Mayor Bob Brunkhorst said it is “kinda neat” to be known nationally for this enviable record.
“We have a really good mix here,” he told Waverly Newspapers on Monday. “We have white collar, blue collar, we have urban and rural. We are lucky to have predicted it correctly every time.”
Brunkhorst, who is a registered Republican, said he has not always voted a straight ticket.
“I mix it up,” he said.
Like Brunkhorst, Phil Jones, a former city administrator and now VP of Rada Manufacturing, said he has kept his independent approach to voting.
Jones, a registered independent, was one of the two Waverly voters quoted in the Wall Street Journal article.
The article notes that Jones voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but omits the fact that prior to that, in the caucuses, Jones had supported John Kasich.
“I have voted Republican in other elections,” Jones said. “The point of this is that we make decisions based on our individual preferences and outlooks, we are informed about the issues and the candidates and we make a decision based on who’s on the ticket.”
Asked what she thought of the national attention the county draws with its record, Deputy Commissioner of Elections Susi LaRue seemed pleasantly surprised by the fact but noted that her focus now is on the Nov. 5 city and school election, the absentee voting for which is under way at the courthouse.
Her boss, County Auditor Shelley Wolf, also appeared uplifted by the county’s bellwether status but said that her staff continues to ensure the seamlessness of the process.
“There’s already a lot of scrutiny on us to get it right,” she said, of the ever evolving rules and changes. “This just increases it.”