So, I am not dead yet. Really.
This is part of the email sent to me — Patricia Coffie — informing me I have passed away. My account is always paid in full although at this time, they had received the check for $95 but not posted it. I have been a fantastic card holder except for not having to pay late charges or interest.
The third parties are Social Security Death Index and Credit Reporting Agencies. When I called using the number on back of my credit card, I asked if I sounded dead. She said “No, but let me check.”
She checked and said, “Well there is no date of death so it seems to have been a mistake and I’ll reinstate the account immediately.”
I’m thinking bored employee? I’m thinking pathetic security as company does not even double check before sending out death condolences.
Just so you know.
“We were recently informed by a third party that Patricia Coffie has passed away. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences. Through this time of personal loss, we want you to know that (Company) is here for you.
“We understand that this is a very difficult time and we will do our best to make this process as easy as possible. To ensure that you are protected during this time, we have placed a suspension on the account(s) referenced above in order to prevent unauthorized use.
“There are a few formalities that need to be completed after the bereavement; therefore, we ask that the executor / personal representative of the estate contact us so we can work together in handling the account(s).
“We can be reached at 1-800-266-7064 and our hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Eastern Time. If the information we received is incorrect, please let us know as soon as possible.
“Once again, we would like to express our condolences.
“Sincerely,
“(CompanyName) Account Services”
As Mark Twain said in the New York Journal of June 2, 1897: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”
Incorrect? Sobering, scary, and sloppy too.
Be sure you are paying attention to your financial information especially online. There are still folks who think if they have not put information online, theirs is not out there. Online is the way of the business world — your bank, credit card company and everyone else including those in the medical world have put everything about you out there.
Have I been hacked? Has that major credit card company been hacked? I do have identity protection in place but there is nothing that says identity protection services cannot be hacked.
I must pay attention. You must pay attention.
This report of my death has been an exaggeration. Really.
The expression derives from the popular form of a longer statement by the American writer, Mark Twain, which appeared in the New York Journal of 2 June 1897: ‘The report of my death was an exaggeration’. The correction was occasioned by newspaper accounts of Twain’s being ill or dead. At the time, Twain’s cousin James Ross Clemens was seriously ill in London, and appears that some reports confused him with Samuel Langhorne Clemens (Mark Twain).