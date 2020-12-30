2. W-SR School Board agrees to build 2 new Waverly elementaries, renovate Shell Rock school, high school
During a special meeting held Dec. 17, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board accepted a recommendation from the district’s facilities task force to build two new elementary schools in Waverly while also renovating the school building in Shell Rock. Additionally, the high school facility in Waverly will get additional classrooms and other upgrades as part of the plan. The district is now working to get a petition filed with the Bremer County Auditor’s Office prior to Jan. 15 to get a bond referendum set for March 2.
The recommendation was a hybrid of two of four that were developed by the task force and Invision Architecture of Waterloo. They took the plan of having two new buildings from the “New Standard” option, that would have moved all students to Waverly in two buildings, with the renovation of schools in the “Right Size” option, which would have kept all four current buildings.
The district plans to pay for the project by extending the current bond, which is currently expected to mature in June 2023.
3. New home for the Bremer County Fair
After the Champions Ridge project faded away, the Bremer County Fair Association came to an agreement with Hanawalt Farms to purchase more than 50 acres of land on the east end of Waverly to relocate the fairgrounds from Memorial Park. Just a few months prior to the post-New Year
deal, the City of Waverly had extended the fair’s lease of the park to February 2022 to allow the association time to find a new home. Since then, the city had refunded the money the BCFA paid for 40 acres of the former Neal Smith farm on the west side of town. Those funds were used with the money returned to the county to buy the Hanawalt land.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 fair was reduced to a 4-H and FFA-only virtual show for student projects in livestock, agriculture and other crafts and arts. Board members hope to have a full fair for late July 2021, and depending on progress of the improvements to the new grounds, the fair could have its the first edition at the new home in 2022.
A sign marking the future home of the fairgrounds was placed along Iowa Highway 3 just east of 39th Street in early December.
4. Waverly starts its streetscapes project, finishes other construction projects
As a final phase of the improvements to Bremer Avenue, the City of Waverly started its improvements to the streetscapes in the downtown area, defined as between Fifth Street West and Fifth Street East.
A partnership between the city and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce provided grants for businesses to improve their facades, and the city council approved a plan to plant trees and install benches and planters along the main drag.
During the 2017 and 2018 construction seasons, the Iowa Department of Transportation had rebuilt the roadway, while the city upgraded the infrastructure under the street, which is also known as Iowa Highway 3.
Also, the city and DOT widened Fourth Street Southwest, also known as Business Highway 218 or Iowa Highway 116, to three lanes during the summer between Second and Eighth avenues. Waverly also reconstructed 10th Street Southwest between West Bremer and Second avenues and finished the upgrade to 20th Street Northwest from Fifth Avenue to Eisenach Village, which the senior neighborhood’s residents celebrated with a ribbon cutting.
The city also completed Phase 1 of the Cedar River Park project, the new location of its youth baseball and softball diamonds. Contractors graded the site to prepare for seven regular diamonds and a Miracle Field.
5. WHC starts building expansion
In May, with a ceremony limited due to pandemic gathering rules at the time, officials at Waverly Health Center broke ground on a $36-million expansion project.
Hospital staff hope the new additions would be ready for use by August 2022. The expansion includes a new emergency department and new clinic space that would put most medical services on the same floor while making it easier for patients and visitors to go from room to room.
During an Oct. 5 beam-signing in the Tendrils Rooftop Garden, hospital leaders announced that fundraising for the project entered a new phase of its $2-million campaign — as the bulk of the project is being paid by funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
6. Denver voters pass bond for new middle school/high school at Cyclone Center
On March 3, voters in the Denver Community School District overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bond referendum to build a new middle school and high school addition to Cyclone Center, the district’s recently built gymnasium and auditorium facility.
The $7.75-million bond got the OK from 85.15%, or 1,009, of the voters, well more than the 60% needed to pass bond referendums. It would help fund the $18-million expansion that would move students in grades 6-12 from the current building on Eagle Street, which is running out of room.
The remaining financing includes $7 million in projected sales tax revenues, as estimated in March, $2.1 million in sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds on hand at the time, and $1.5 million in anticipated PPEL intakes. The bond added six years onto the one that passed on Feb. 2, 2016, to fund Cyclone Center.
Superintendent Brad Laures told Waverly Newspapers in a previous interview that the district was planning to bid the project in early 2021 with a hopeful opening of the facility by the fall of 2022.
7. Bremer Co. Home Health to decertify Feb. 1
The Bremer County Board of Health recommended, and the Bremer County Board of Supervisors approved, the decertification of the county’s home health program as of Feb. 1, 2021. The supervisors made the final call on Oct. 19 after the health board’s Oct. 14 decision.
The decertification means that the county will no longer provide home health services to patients who are on Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ services and private insurance companies. Current clients will be referred to other agencies for care, and only those who are able to pay for services without assistance will continue to do so.
Bremer County became the third county in its region and 32nd in Iowa to make this decision.
8. Race relations, diversity task force created
In the middle of the pandemic, like many communities in the country, Waverly went through reckoning on the issue of race. For several weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, local activists had gathered on the courthouse lawn to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Also, Wartburg College track and field coach Marcus Newsom held a prayer vigil on June 17 at Kohlmann Park
The conversation also led to a ride-along shared by two men named Stephens — a white police officer Cory and a Black citizen Marquis. They formed a bond during that time together.
Reported racially tinged comments at a baseball doubleheader between W-SR and Charles City, focused the attention of national media on the town. The W-SR district embarked on a transformative journey to ensure sportsmanship is practiced at games. Eventually, Mayor Adam Hoffman spearheaded the formation of a task force on diversity with the city. After meeting for a few months since July, members of the task force requested the Waverly City Council to convert it into the Human Equity and Diversity Committee. A third reading for the committee’s establishment is scheduled for a vote on Jan. 4.
9. City takes over Red Fox Inn, sells to developer
In July, the City of Waverly was awarded a “free and clear title” by a Bremer County judge after the Red Fox Inn was vacated by its previous owners.
In 2019, the prior owners, Rajesh and Ramesh “R.D.” Bhakta, were foreclosed on by MidWestOne Bank before they abandoned the one-time destination hotel in Waverly. The city then used Chapter 657A of the Iowa Code that allows cities to take possession of abandoned properties that are subject to deterioration.
Then during the Sept. 20 meeting, the Waverly City Council chose a proposal from 1859 Ventures LLC, led by a Hy-Vee executive, over one made by Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to rehabilitate the hotel into an apartment building called Bremer Estates and a hotel and convention complex known as Waverly Inn and Suites.
1859 Ventures began working on the roofing and interior of the former hotel in November just before the purchase agreement was finalized. Meanwhile, the council separated the property from the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Plan and TIF district into a separate arrangement specific to that project.
10. Wearing the badge: WPD adds 3 officers, Mo joins BCSO
Local law enforcement agencies made a few additions to their ranks in 2020, as one Waverly police officer hired in 2019 finished her academy training, two more were hired by the Waverly Police Department, and the Bremer County Sheriff's Office acquired a K-9 unit.
Keila Ruth graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in September after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was hired in November 2019 to become the city's second female officer after Holly Jacobsen.
This fall, the WPD then found its third policewoman along with another new face after a thorough review process that started in late August. Kassidy Zeien, 22, and Joseph McNeill, 27, were hired to replace former officers Ryan Wegner and Tony Krull.
In January, the sheriff's office announced the addition of 3-year-old Dutch shepherd Mo as its K-9 unit. After nearly a year of training by himself and five weeks with his new partner, Deputy Glenn Beenblossom, Mo joined the force in May, an on his first night, assisted with a traffic stop that led to a drug arrest.
The BCSO will continue to have a fundraising effort to pay for Mo's continual care, and Vested Interest in Canines, a Vermont nonprofit, has provided a bullet- and puncture-proof vest as well as health insurance for the four-legged deputy. Also, the office had started selling plush versions of Mo during the holiday season to benefit the K-9 fund.