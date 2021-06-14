In the spring of 2020, when figuring out the logistics of hiring a permanent bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), the Senate Council decided to hold the installation of the new bishop at Mason City’s Trinity Lutheran Church.
Little did they know at the time that the person who would end up in this leadership position would be the very pastor of that church, Kevin T. Jones.
The Rev. Jones, 57, will be stepping into bishop duties following a Sept. 25 installation ceremony. He was elected on Saturday during an online Northeastern Iowa Synod assembly, but will start work Sept. 1.
The synod office is located in Waverly at 201 20th St. SW, between Lutheran Services in Iowa’s Bremwood Campus and Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.
Jones was elected on the fifth ballot and garnered 168 votes, while The Rev. Stacey Nalean-Carlson, pastor of Glenwood and Canoe Ridge Lutheran Churches, Decorah, received 118 votes, according to a press release from the ELCA.
The nomination did not come as a surprise to Jones, but the results did.
“I am a little bit stunned, it was a surprise in some ways,” he told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Monday. “I am very honored to be asked to serve in this way, I have a great love for Northeastern Iowa and the people in the church here.”
Born in Lansing, Michigan, Bishop-elect Jones will serve a six-year term. He will be replacing The Rev. Steve Ullestad, who retired a year ago, after serving 28 years in that capacity.
The election was supposed to happen last year, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rev. Andrea DeGroot-Nesdahl served as interim bishop.
Jones graduated from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1993. Prior to that, he had earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Central Michigan University.
His first call was at a small congregation at Blair Lutheran Church in Blair, Wisconsin, with a population of 1,317, according to a 2019 Census estimate. After eight years of service there, Jones received a call to serve in Marion, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where he pastored from 2001 to 2014. He then moved to Trinity Lutheran in Mason City where he has served since.
In his new role, Jones will be overseeing 145 congregations, which comprise the synod.
Asked what makes a good bishop, he did not miss a beat.
“A good bishop cares for the congregation and for the pastors,” he said. “A good bishop needs to be a good leader and a spiritual person that cares for the larger church expression.”
In his spare time, Jones enjoys woodcarving and do-it-yourself projects around the house.
Jones and wife Amy have two adult children.
He said his driving philosophy is based on listening.
“I try to listen to where the spirit of God is leading me,” he said. “Sometimes I do that well and sometimes not so well.”
While he is unsure when he may relocate to Waverly, Jones said he is looking forward to meeting everyone and working with the staff. He said he has been in town many times and has a family connection to Waverly since this is his daughter-in-law’s native town.
“I feel God keeps calling me deep into ministry in this area and I am very thankful about that,” he said.