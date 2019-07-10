Pastor Timothy “Tim” Paul Schoepf, 68, most recently of Waterloo, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019, of pancreatic cancer at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, with an hour of fellowship before services where family will be present at his beloved Hedrick-Martinsburg United Methodist Church of Hedrick. Attendees are invited to stay for a dessert and salad luncheon following the service provided by the ever-faithful UMW. In lieu of flowers gifts can be offered to Hedrick-Martinsburg UMC, Richland UMC, Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo, or to the family. Condolences can be sent to 1954 Pinehurst Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701. Tim’s body was cremated, and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Online obituary at: www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.