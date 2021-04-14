One year ago, the stage lights inside Rada Auditorium at Waverly-Shell Rock High School went dark.
Drama director John Atkinson and his five-student cast were in the final few weeks preparing for the performance of the comedy “Everybody Loves Opal.” However, during spring break, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools to be closed – as the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages – with the hope to reopen within a month.
But as cases continued to climb, the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year was called off, as was the play.
After school reopened in last fall, with coronavirus mitigation measures in place, W-SR was able to put on its fall musical “Disney’s Newsies,” but with a videotaped performance broadcast online. Atkinson also decided to expand participation from the five that were going to take the state in “Opal.”
And now, the show will go on, as the curtain will rise in front of a live audience at 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 23 with three one-act plays inside Rada.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, with families able to sit in pods and a limited capacity for the audience during each performance.
The plays will span three time periods, from Elizabethan to the early 20th century, explore historical figures, the aftermath of events, as well as a ripped-from-the-news adaptation.
Atkinson said the aftermath of calling off last spring’s production built upon how he prepared the 2021 show.
“One of the things that is kind of difficult in high school theatre is when you do a play that has only a very small cast,” Atkinson said. “We looked at this year trying to do something that had a larger set of opportunities for students to be involved as actors.
“One of the ideas was instead of doing a single play, doing a night of one-acts, where we have multiple plays and then needing a cast for each one. Each one doesn’t have a particularly large cast, but because it breaks up the amount into three separate groups, I’ve got three times the size of cast here than what I had last year.”
However, Atkinson said each of the three casts have been rehearsing separately to ensure the safety of the actors and crew. They just started final rehearsals all together this week to perfect the timing of each and make sure set rearrangements are coordinated.
The three plays are “Second Best Bed” by Tim Kelly, “Leader of the People” by Luella McMahon based on a John Steinbeck story, and “Trifles” by Susan Glaspell. Combined, 17 students make up the cast of each performance.
“Second Best Bed” tells the story of the day William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, learns that the bard left most of his wealth to his eldest daughter, Susanna, while only bequeathing the second-best bed – the one the couple shared – to Anne. The cast includes Cora Ellingworth, Anya Drenkow, Kelsey Hotz, Paulina Robles, Sofia Frenna, Elyse Storlie, Rebecca Zheng and Kaitlyn Mymo.
In “Leader of the People,” a family at a California ranch just after the turn of the 20th century awaits the arrival of the patriarch of the family. One child eagerly looks forward to the stories his grandfather tells of the westward expansion of America, while everyone else is tired of the rehashing of history. The cast consists of Luke McMillin, Braxton Cross, Isabella Hoelscher, Kyla Foy, Gabe Schult and Zac Birgen.
Finally, “Trifles” is based on an actual Iowa murder case that happened Dec. 2, 1900, in Indianola, which the author covered for the Des Moines Daily News at the time. The fictionalized account is set in the farmhouse of the victim and contrasts the roles of women in public and private, as well as how they act in front of each other. The players are Lucas Hart, Nathan Litterer, Caleb Hein, Rebecca Zheng and Elyse Storlie.
Birgen, a senior who plays Grandfather in “Leader of the People,” said rehearsing and performing in a time of pandemic has been interesting, especially trying to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and do their best to keep everyone healthy.
“I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult, especially with the masks, to portray emotion,” Birgen said. “It’s been a little bit difficult, because the mask mutes sound, so you have to project a little bit louder and make sure you pronounce your words.
“It’s been fun. Atkinson has done his best to make it just like any other year, making sure we’re getting our lines down, getting our movements down, and just show as much emotions with our eyes and what we can show.”
Cross, another senior who plays Grandfather’s son-in-law, Carl Tiffin, said wearing masks and everyone not being together are difficult to handle. However, it provides an opportunity for the younger actors.
“It’ll teach them how to better project their sound, so when we hopefully get back to a more normal year, they would be even more great actors,” Cross said. “They will have that ability to project and enunciate their words.
“Definitely, this will be a learning experience for all of us, and I like to think of COVID not so much as a bad thing but a good thing, as it teaches people new skills that they might not have had before.”
Storlie, a junior who plays Anne in “Second Best Bed,” said playing Shakespeare’s wife is an interesting one to play.
“It’s kind of showing her emotional struggle, which is definitely hard with masks,” Storlie said. “She’s trying to put on a show for the other people in the scene. It’s trying to figure out how to show emotion and also figuring out how to hide showing emotion.
“It’s been different than other years. The play’s been kind of exciting because it’s like one of the first fully in-person experiences of this year, which is nice. We’ve been talking about costumes and how we can incorporate masks into part of the character in costume, because we have to wear them. I also think it’s kind of brilliant that we’ve had these smaller plays, so we can have smaller groups meet at once but still have more people.”
Senior Celia Vowels, who serves as the student director for the production, said working with all three groups has been “cool.”
“It’s definitely been a different experience,” Vowels said. “We had to deal with production in masks, but we actually have … things set up backstage to push all of the sound out to the audience, which we really haven’t done in years past. We have this moving set that we haven’t had in the past, which is really cool, and incorporating these different time periods and these different stories together. People are playing different roles that they wouldn’t normally play.”
Atkinson believes the audiences that will attend the performances will enjoy the different stories. He called “Second Best Bed” a mystery in literature.
“It’s kind of a heart-warming, sort of poetic ending, I suppose to that,” he said.
Atkinson said “Leader” expresses generational differences between grandparents and grandchildren as well as the changes that are made over time. And “Trifles,” he said, covers the gulfs between the sexes from the early 20th century.
“The women in the play uncover a mystery that the men sort of miss,” Atkinson noted.
He’s hopeful people are happy there is a live show in Rada Auditorium.
“Especially after last year, I know we’re excited that we’ll actually going to be able to finally perform in front of an audience,” he said. “We’re happy that we’re able to perform in front of an audience. Just even being able to be present in theater again is a pretty exciting thing.”