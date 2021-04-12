To paraphrase the famous line from the Iowa-filmed motion picture “Field of Dreams,” if you open it, they will come.
The Bremer County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson/Janssen formulation Thursday afternoon at the John Droste Building on the Bremer County Fairgrounds. The event attracted more than 300 people from Bremer and surrounding counties in the first week of general availability for the public, ending the long wait.
Health Department Director Lindley Sharp said it was the largest of the offerings the county had held thus far to inoculate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory and neurological disease that is central to the current pandemic that has been affecting everyone over the last year-plus.
“We’re happy with the turnout,” Sharp said. “We’ve moved through quite a few people already.”
Of the 400 slots that were available, Sharp said 308 were filled prior to the clinic. The remaining 92 doses were made available to the general public by either calling the health department at 319-352-0082 or going to the vaccine page at bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/covid-19_vaccine.php.
“Things had been moving through very quickly,” Sharp said. “We’ve not had any complaints.”
When participants arrived at the fairgrounds, they checked in at the door before going to a second table to get their consent form to administer the shot. After that they went into one of four cubicles, where volunteers administered the vaccine, and they were given a kitchen timer set for 15 minutes to recover at the far end of the building.
At the second table, Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt was among those who helped with the distribution of the medical forms. He was happy to see people get the opportunity to receive the shots.
“A lot of people waited a long time for it, and this is their day to get it done,” Hildebrandt said. “For the most part, people are pleased about going through the process. There are some who were apprehensive, but for the most part, people are generally excited to get vaccinated.”
The first one to get her shot that day was Amy Koch, a home care aide with the BCHD who helped with the data entry into IRIS, the state’s immunization site.
“I think (the turnout) has gone pretty well,” Koch said. “There’s nothing to be afraid of (about the shots). If they want to get life back to normal — I mean, we’ve all gotten immunizations for many years.”
Two of the participants in the clinic came from nearby counties. They were able to take advantage of the Waverly clinic as other providers nearer to them had a lack of appointments.
Pete Augustine lives in New Hartford and is glad he was able to get his shot on Thursday.
“It was quick and easy,” Augustine said in the recovery area. “Everyone wants to be done with the whole thing, so this is going to speed things up.
“I know the governor said on April 6, they were allowing vaccines for all adults. I called Butler County, they could get me in Friday a little bit later. I was trying to get it as soon as possible, so I called Bremer, and they said they could get me in until 5 on Thursday. I got on.”
Janice Schumacher, of rural Waterloo, said she got her vaccine on Thursday “to get my kids off my back.”
“I was missing seeing the kids,” Schumacher said.
The J&J/Janssen vaccine is a single-dose, as opposed to the other two FDA-approved for emergency use formulations by Pfizer/BioNTech and by Moderna which need two doses three and four weeks apart, respectively. The J&J shot also can be stored in an average refrigerator, while Pfizer needs to be kept between 76 and 112 degrees below zero and Moderna just below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
As with all three vaccines, a patient is considered to be “fully vaccinated” two weeks following the last necessary dose. That means the body has produced the necessary antibodies to combat the virus.
According to the state’s coronavirus website as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, there were a total of 1,865,510 doses administered statewide, nearly all but around 70,000 given to Iowa residents. There were 393,717 who have received their first of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, 697,915 who have completed the two-dose series, and 75,963 have received the J&J vaccine.
In Bremer County, meanwhile, 3,030 have received their first of the two-dose regimen, 6,364 have received their second dose, and 603 have received the single shot. Over in Butler County, 1,507 residents have taken the first shot, 4,018 have completed the two-dose course, and 235 have the J&J formulation.
When asked what she’d like to do once the pandemic is declared over, Schumacher would like to do yard work. Augustine said he’d like to be able to travel out of state: “Someplace warm,” he added.
Hildebrandt mentioned that he’d love to take a family vacation to Walt Disney World, and Koch is looking forward to not needing to wear a mask everywhere.
Sharp, the health department director, just wants to take vacation time.
“We’ve been so busy that I have not had a lot of personal time away from work,” she said. “Definitely travel somewhere, (and get a day off), which is what I have (Friday).”