Theatre UNI will present “You Can’t Take It With You,” March 11-13 and 25-29, in the Strayer Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The play is a character-driven comedy that centers on the engagement of Alice Sycamore and Tony Kirby — two young lovers who were raised by families with opposing ideologies. When the supremely upper-crust Kirbys accompany Tony to dinner at the Sycamore household on the wrong night, the Sycamore family is seen in all their vivacious and outrageous glory. Will Tony and Alice make their relationship work after the families’ side-splittingly come to blows?
“‘You Can’t Take It with You’ is an exciting fusion of humor, history and politics told through some very brightly colored characters, which allows our student actors to explore and experience deep character work and the challenging style of comedic farce,” said Jim Bray, UNI assistant professor of acting and director of the production. “This comedic interpretation of life during the historic Depression era still rings true today, beckoning us to become more open to people who hold dissimilar views from ourselves. A comedy with immense heart, ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ is a joyous romp that reminds us that the most important things in life are free. You won’t want to miss it!”
Written by George S. Kauffman and Moss Hart, “You Can’t Take It with You” expresses the global theme of “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” within the comedy genre. The play debuted on Broadway in December 1936 and won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play was adapted for the screen in 1938, and won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.
Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location or at the Strayer-Wood box office, one hour before curtain time. For more information, visit https://theatre.uni.edu/theatre-uni/current-season.