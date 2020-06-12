Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Theodore Eric Guetzlaff, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Private funeral services will be held.

