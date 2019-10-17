I told stories all day in an unheated one-room schoolhouse near Elkader on Saturday. Twenty degrees wind chill. Left home at 7 a.m. and back by 7 p.m.
I hung up my coat and snuggled down into the recliner to get warm. Took about an hour to wonder why I wasn’t getting warm, so I checked thermostat. I held out until Monday to have Hinderaker’s come. Switch needs to be replaced.
OK, 2001 to 2019 is not a bad run for a furnace switch. It is October and pipes would not be in danger of freezing. I was home and had warm clothes and hot soup. Could have been worse.
The sump pump is not pumping and water is becoming a problem again inside. The sump pump pit and pump are outside buried in front yard. The pit not marked, so I must search and dig.
From 1999 to 2019 with only one replacement necessary is not a bad run. Between Burrier and Sun Masonry, this can be fixed. October weather is better than November or December. Could have been worse.
Now, today I drove to do an errand then parked out front to get the mail after hitting the switch to open garage. I’ve done it a thousand times. This time, I seem to have hit the door lock, left the engine running with key in ignition and my phone in the car as I locked myself out. Thought I’d just go to house and get second key fob set. Did that. Nothing. Key fob gadget dead. Called Dale’s. They opened door and checked second key fob battery. Dead.
Nine years for one of those batteries seems pretty good. Knew neighbor who would loan phone. Knew to call Dale’s. Went to Miller True Value and bought new battery. Replaced old dead one. Had been stuck outside my home with garage open. Could have been worse.
I found a $1 bill in Miller True Value parking lot. Did my luck just change for the better? Will the third time have been a charm? I had no time to be too upset over any one thing as I soon had another problem to solve.
Knew the local businesses to call. Was safe (if cool) at home rather than stuck along the way or locked out somewhere. Have good neighbors. Could always be worse.