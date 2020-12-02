The land has been paid for, all 50 plus acres of it, on the northeast side of Waverly.
A mailbox is yet to be installed but there’s an address — 300 39th St. NE — so if Santa wants to make a stop when he comes to Waverly next week, he can take a special selfie.
This is it and this time, it’s for real.
A 40-foot-high sign, recently installed along Highway 3, says it all: Bremer County Fair.
It marks the new location of the county fair, which goes back to 1875.
The sign is the first highly visible mark of a lot of work that has been going on behind the scenes.
It is a post in the ground, literally, making a public statement of progress, claiming the site as the new location for the fair, and piquing the interest of guests and motorists driving by.
On Wednesday, the site looked busy.
A crew from Waverly Utilities worked to bring power near the sign, which will be lit up shortly.
For now, there’s an open field behind it.
What will fill the approximately 50 acres of land is summed up visually in a rendition created by Janesville’s Modern Design.
Roy Petersen, the fair facilities co-manager and now the chair of the new fairgrounds, says he is excited to share the developments with the community.
“We have done exactly what we have said we would do,” he said. “We have secured a location that is closer to the center of the county, we listened to the communities out there and we made it work. We stayed in Waverly.”
The site features three main pieces — a livestock area, a 4-H/FFA building, and a special events section.
The plan allows for eight structures for livestock, right off the highway.
It accommodates a 4-H/FFA multi-use building with an exhibit hall, directly behind Titan Machinery.
The special events side of the fair on the north side will cater to family entertainment — from a midway with carnival rides, to a grandstand, and a drive in theatre, a nostalgic nod to the past.
About 500 parking spots will safely accommodate visitors and participants.
Along the east border of the fair, there will be designated spaces for campgrounds with approximately 60 individual sites. Along the road, there will be shelters and trees to create spaces for relaxation and shade.
Petersen says the next step is to start working on fundraising to pay for the construction of the new building and infrastructure, which is estimated at $6 million.
He hopes to bring along partners, like local government and community members.
“A big thank you to the City of Waverly for partnering with us up to this point,” he said. “We hope to strengthen the partnership with the (Bremer County) Supervisors and we hope that this energizes the families in our county to help as well. It’s not always just about writing a check.”
In the spirit of the season, if he had a Christmas wish list, Petersen said, it would look like this:
“Wish 1 would be to get the supervisors to jumpstart dirt moving,” he said, “and that would take a large sum of money, somewhere in the neighborhood of a million dollars, and I hope that they hear from the people asking them to get behind the project.
“Wish 2 is to get the communities in the county to get behind the project. One thing that we acknowledge is that we are in a COVID climate and it has slowed things down, but it also gives us opportunities to get behind this.
“Wish 3: That there would be some opportunity to enhance the funding of the project through grants.”
Petersen said that an earlier project called Champions Ridge transferred some money to the new one.
He estimated that an amount of roughly $400,000, including from the City of Waverly, the Board of Supervisors, and private gifts, was moved to the new project.
“We have been receiving gifts from families to date, they are coming in, but once we start the fundraising and COVID is behind us, we hope to accelerate this,” he said. “I already know that the excitement is there because I already have commitments from area families.”
Petersen said that the ultimate goal of the fair board is to be a good steward of the legacy of farming and transmit it to new generations to come.
“This project is about the 4-H/FFA young people of today, that’s what it is really about. It’s about the 4-H/FFA having a space to show their livestock and their non-livestock project. That is our duty.
“That’s what the fair board is all about.”
For more info: contact Roy Petersen at 319-961-2535 or Danny Buls 319-404-1847.