There have been a lot of stories that came out of the Sept. 14 renewal of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk football game in Ames.
The main story was then No. 20 Iowa’s 18-17 victory over Iowa State, capped by a muffed punt when two Cyclone punt returners collided and the ball hit one player’s back, recovered by a Hawkeye coverage player. The game was marred by a pair of weather delays that lasted nearly a combined 3 hours, which included a severe thunderstorm warning in Story County.
Then there was the good news story of the weekend. Carson King, a Cyclone fan from Ankeny, made a sign that was displayed during ESPN’s “College GameDay” asking for beer money. As of this writing, the total donations, between people sending money through his Venmo account along with matches from the peer-to-peer money sending service and Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Busch Light, neared $2 million.
However, as it came to light recently, AB InBev is going to sever future ties with King due to an unflattering tweet he made eight years ago when he was 16. That’s a story that will be handled elsewhere.
The third big story that continues to this day is what happened to one of the bands following the game. Members of the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band alleged that something “vulgar and inappropriate” happened to them during and following the game.
As the saga unfolded, band members revealed on their social media accounts that beer bottles and cans — allegedly full ones — were thrown at them, some were shoved, some were sexually assaulted. A few left the area of Jack Trice Stadium with bruises, while some received broken ribs.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard told the media recently that surveillance video at the stadium showed that one of the HMB members was pushed over while carrying a ladder, causing the broken ribs.
When I was a student at the UI, I was a member of the HMB, in the trumpet section. This was in the early 1990s.
The Cy-Hawk series was a lot different back then.
This abuse was unheard of. But then again, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones were at two different places in the NCAA football pecking order, as Iowa was in the middle of their 15-year winning streak in the series.
And the attitudes toward the bands was much different.
I was part of four Cy-Hawk football games from 1991-1994, two at Jack Trice Field at Cyclone Stadium (as it was known at the time) and two at Kinnick Stadium.
Never were we attacked, verbally or physically. The worst thing that happened to us was during a downpour — not to the extent of this year’s severe thunderstorm — our wool uniforms got drenched, and when most of us stuffed them back into our garment bags, they collected mold.
Nothing a little Tilex wouldn’t solve.
There sometimes was a little bit of banter between the bands — they were chiding us for not having a flag corps anymore and us calling them the “Iowa State University Cyclone Football Junior Varsity Marching Band.” (Their band’s official name included “Varsity Marching Band,” and Iowa students considered ISU “little brother.”)
However in recent years, Iowa State has grown in their football standing, with some thinking the Cyclones have a shot at winning the Big XII championship. That could have raised the animosity between the Hawkeye and Cyclone fans whenever Cy-Hawk week rolls around.
But in the end, we’re all Iowans. We’re supposed to be neighbors. Where is all of this “Iowa Nice” that has been shown by Mr. King’s fundraising?
UI President Bruce Harreld told the Daily Iowan, the university’s student newspaper, that he had considered ending the Cy-Hawk series, which had happened between 1934 and 1977, unless the safety of the fans, band members and players could be ensured. He later backtracked that statement.
Bottom line, though, there needs to be a bit of respect between the Hawkeye and Cyclone fans as well as towards the players of both teams and the bands from both schools. These attacks on HMB members, or any reciprocal actions on ISUCFVMB, should not be tolerated.