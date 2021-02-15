Thomas Albert (Tom) Lawler, 74, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2021, in Waverly while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. A Family Funeral Mass will be at St. Ambrose University, Christ the King Chapel – Davenport, IA with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Davenport, Iowa. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation.
Tom was born on June 10, 1946, in Eldora, Iowa to Lewis William and Mary Katherine (Schafer) Lawler. He grew up on a farm west of Union, Iowa and attended school in New Providence, graduating in 1964. After high school, Tom attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa graduating in 1968 and then Catholic University, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., receiving his JD in 1971.
On June 29, 1968, Tom was united in marriage to Elaine Bruch at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona, Iowa.
Tom practiced Law in Parkersburg, Iowa for 46 years. His practice was focused mainly in the areas of Estate Planning, Taxes, Real Estate, as it related to the Agricultural Communities and the people he served. He was active in the American Agricultural Law Association, serving on their Board of Directors and as President of the Association. He was the recipient of the Award of Merit from the AALA. Drake University Law School also recognized his work in the Drake Agricultural Law Hall of Fame. He served his profession as a member of the Board of Governors of the Iowa State Bar Association and as a Section Chair and Committee Chair for a number of years.
Amy Swanson-Haan joined Tom in the Practice in 1995 and continues it today.
Tom was a member of the Parkersburg Rotary Club for many years, served on the Board and as President of the Iowa Barn Foundation and of the Larrabee Center in Waverly, Iowa. He was a Master Gardener, a Founding Member of the Cedar Valley Arboretum and served as President of that Board.
Tom is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their two daughters: Erin (Mike) Wilgenbusch, of Story City, Iowa, and Loretta (Tom) Stinson, of Andover, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Thomas, Riley and Anne Wilgenbusch and Oliver and Lyle Stinson; two sisters Barbara (Harlan) Hanson, of Ames, Iowa, and Cathy (Reid) Richards, of Bloomington, Illinois; one brother, Paul Lawler, of Union, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Donna Lawler, of Union, Iowa; one brother-in-law, David (Pat) Bruch, of Davenport, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
