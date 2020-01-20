Tony Thompson, the Black Hawk County sheriff, is seeking a fourth term in office.
His campaign will kick off with an official announcement and a fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Jameson’s Public House at 310 E. Fourth St. in Waterloo. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is expected to be present at the event.
At the ballot box, Thompson will face Republican challenger Dan Trelka, the retired Waterloo Police chief and current member of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
Thompson, 50, who lives in rural Cedar Falls but occasionally holds joint town hall meetings with Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett in Janesville, had promised voters in 2008 “methodical and positive changes toward improving the Sheriff’s Office.”
Today, he says a lot of the work he had set out to accomplish in office has been done. He cites the alignment of the budget for his office, which is approximately $17 million, with the evolving goals of the agency. For instance, the number of deputies has gone down to 85, through attrition, and the number of civilian officers in the jail is going up, to address the demands placed on the sheriff’s office.
Among Thompson’s most visible accomplishments that impact motorists into Bremer County daily, is the multi-million-dollar effort to build the interchange of U.S. Highway 218 and County Road C-57, which resulted after Thompson successfully lobbied the Iowa Department of Transportation for the funding. The result, he said, was increased public safety on what used to be a deadly intersection.
“Sometimes, people call this the Sheriff Thompson interchange,” he jokes.
As sheriff, Thompson has used the power of the office to take an active stance on the mental health crisis in the state.
Through lobbying and collaborative initiatives, he has shined the light on the dire need that exists in the state for mental health services and on the fact that oftentimes the mentally ill are incarcerated rather than treated for their condition.
“We are the biggest mental health provider in the county,” Thompson said. “That needs to change.”
One step forward toward addressing the need was the creation of a mental health diversion program, in collaboration with the First Judicial District of the Department of Correctional Services, which aims simultaneously to reduce the cost to taxpayers and divert individuals with a mental illness from serving jail time.
Thompson’s firm stance on finding ways to rethink the mental health system and his commitment to keeping it in front of legislators, the medical community and other stakeholders until a solution is reached earned him an invitation to a summit on the subject at the White House recently.
“I was one of five sheriffs from across the United States and I was the only one from the state of Iowa,” he said. “It gave me an opportunity to put the spotlight on rural mental health needs. Having access to care and the lack of providers and services is much more critical in rural mental health.”
Another initiative, he adds, is the creation of the Critical Incident Response Team, a joint task force responding to mental health and substance abuse cases.
“This initiative will reduce mental health arrests, diminish assaults and abusive behavior by offenders, reduce taxpayer costs and improve public safety,” he said.
Further, one of Thompson’s commitments has been the implementation of state-of-the-art technology. Under his leadership, the jail software has been modernized.
“Today, our county jail operates at the highest levels of safety and security while surpassing certified standards for inmate custody and treatment,” he said.
A lot has been accomplished, but Thompson said a lot more needs to be done.
He is also working with the board of supervisors to upgrade the joint public safety software, which will ensure that law enforcement agencies can communicate efficiently.
“This is about upgrading a 30-year-old system that we have outgrown,” he said.
Further, in collaboration with his counterparts in other law enforcement agencies, he has worked to strengthen first responder capabilities throughout the county.
Thompson has not shied away from media attention when his agency did not perform to his expectations, he says.
In one memorable case, when one of the jail inmates escaped during a construction in the jail, he called a press conference to break the news to the media in person, and accepted responsibility for the situation. It was resolved in 24 hours when the inmate was captured.
Thompson, who runs on the Democratic ticket, says that even though the candidate has to run on a party ticket, being a sheriff is not about being a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent, but rather, being committed to serving the public and doing it selflessly, with the discipline that the badge requires, but also with a commitment to community building.
“Being a sheriff is not for the faint of heart,” he said, “not for someone who is not willing to commit the time, energy and effort necessary to do the job. I have demonstrated time and time again that with the decisions that I make, this is not about self-glorification, this is about making Black Hawk County a stronger, safer and better place to live and raise our children.”
Thompson and his wife, Janel, have two adult sons.