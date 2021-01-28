WAVERLY – Three players reached double figures in scoring as Wartburg College rolled to an 85-74 victory over Cornell College on Tuesday at Levick Arena.
Senior Max Smith Drahos led the way with 17 points, including going 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. He also hauled in four rebounds to go along with a team-high six assists.
Redshirt senior Ryan Stulken recorded 15 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Stulken also came down with four rebounds and dished out four assists.
Six-foot-8 freshman center Trent Allard paced Wartburg with nine rebounds and totaled 13 points. Freshman forward Marshun Williams posted nine points, while sophomore Carter Cuvelier registered eight points, two rebounds and four assists.
The win was the Knights’ fifth in the last six tries against the Rams. The Knights snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-3 on the season.
Cornell College (0-1) led 7-4 less than two minutes into the game. It turned out to be visitors’ largest lead of the night. Wartburg took control for the majority of the first half. A dunk by Allard handed Wartburg a 49-25 advantage – its largest lead of the game.
Wartburg shot it well all night long, especially in the first half with a 58% (18 of 32) clip from the field and a 46.7% (7 of 15) from 3-point range.
Cornell College used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to make it a 10-point Wartburg lead, 61-51. The visitors pulled within five points twice, including when Cooper Kabela drained a 3 to cut the deficit to 74-69 with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in regulation. Kabela led all scorers with 26 points.
Wartburg shot 39.3% from behind the arc for the game, as well as 46% from the field. It also received a big boost from its bench with a combined 29 points from Cuvelier, Williams, junior Drew Olson, junior Keagan John and senior Broden Coulter.
Wartburg was scheduled to travel to American Rivers Conference rival Luther College on Wednesday, but that game was postponed, according to the conference’s website. Wartburg hosts Coe College at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
WARTBURG 85, CORNELL 74
Cornell College ... 27 47 – 74
Wartburg ............. 49 36 – 85
Cornell College: Quirk 22, Kabela 26, Sharp 6, Jones 1, Magnani 15, Boge 2, Gallentine 0, Burford 0, Christensen 2, Williams 0, Urness 0.
Wartburg: Roquet 9, Stulken 15, Allard 13, Molstead 2, Smith Drahos 17, Olson 3, Cuvelier 8, John 4, Coulter 5, Williams 9.