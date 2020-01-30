IOWA CITY — More than 500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the President’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
The President’s List was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of graded credit per semester during that period. Courses offered on a S/U (satisfactory/unsatisfactory) or P/S (pass/fail) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the list.
The three area students who made the list were:
Abigail Buzynski, of Fairbank, a Radiation Sciences major in the Carver College of Medicine.
Kathryn Kuennen, of Denver, an Anthropology major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Grace Malloy, of Waverly, an Asian Languages and Literature in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences