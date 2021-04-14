The Wartburg College Board of Regents approved tenure and promotion of one professor, tenure of one and promotion of another. Those awarded tenure are:
• Michaeleen Golay Gerken, assistant professor of biology. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s and doctoral degree from Iowa State University. She will be promoted to associate professor in September.
• Caryn Riswold, professor of religion and the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission. Riswold earned her bachelor’s degree from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She later earned a Master of Theology and doctorate from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, as well as a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Claremont School of Theology.
In addition, Zak Montgomery, the Harry and Polly Slife professor in Spanish, will be promoted from associate professor of Spanish to a full professor in September.
The board also approved emeritus status for three faculty members who will be retiring this spring: Kim Folkers, associate professor of marketing and the Carl and Dorothy Hagemann Endowed Professor in Business and Economics; Ted Reuter, professor of piano; and Lynn Peters, associate professor of social work and the O. Jay and Patricia Tomson Endowed Professor in Social Work.