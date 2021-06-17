The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bremer, Butler, Black Hawk and 18 other counties in northeast and northcentral Iowa until 10 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for development of thunderstorms that could produce dangerous lightning, damaging winds of around 80 mph and large hail measuring around 2 inches. A tornado could also develop from this storm.
A cold front situated in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota is expected to travel southeastward and trigger the strong storms that is expected to errode a cap in the atmosphere that is causing temperatures to rise into the mid-to-upper 90s.