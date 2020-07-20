CLARKSVILLE — When the Clarksville softball team left Harlan Rogers Park a year ago, they could not hold off Collins-Maxwell, falling 4-3 to become the Class 1A runners-up.
With the novel coronavirus spreading earlier this spring, it was questionable whether the Indians would have had a chance to complete their journey to the state title. But the season was able to start a month later than usual, and the mission was set: Finish the job.
No. 3 Clarksville had to get past one last hurdle Monday night before they could get to that unfinished business, and that was to win their Class 1A Region 7 final against 14th-ranked AGWSR.
After allowing a first-inning unearned run, the Indians evened it up in the fourth, and then used a four-run fifth to break open the game and cruise to a 6-1 victory over the Cougars to return to the state tournament. Clarksville tentatively will have the third seed and face Akron-Westfield, the No. 7-rated team by the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union and sixth seed, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 on Iowa Central Field.
Head Coach Katie Wedeking was proud of the way her team bounced back from the early deficit.
“I was getting nervous, but they weren’t at all,” Katie Wedeking said. “They are kind of the veterans, not me.”
Pitcher Kori Wedeking said the game was a bit nerve wracking until they took the lead.
“I’m just happy that we made it back-to-back,” Kori Wedeking said.
The Cougars (11-5) scratched across a run in the first after Makenna Kuper got hit on a 1-1 offering from Kori Wedeking to lead off the game. Ali Gerbracht then bunted her over to second, and Kuper took third on a groundout by Rachel Sicard. Taylor Sperfslage followed with a grounder to short, but Cheyenne Behrends’ throw pulled first baseman Emma Poppe off the bag, allowing Kuper to score the unearned run.
The score remained like that until the bottom of the fourth. Chloe Ross led off with a four-pitch walk, then Rachel Borchardt sacrificed her to second. Ross then took third on a Sicard wild pitch. After Jenna Myers, pinch hitting for designated player Makenzie Bloker, walked, Cailyn Hardy grounded out to Sicard. Once the throw went to first, Ross took off for the plate and was able to slide around catcher Ali Gerbracht to tie the game.
Katie Wedeking was unsure how Ross was able to get to the plate, as if she was Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez.
“It’s smart baserunning,” she said. “She was quick, and it was a perfect slide, and I think it was definitely a game-changer for us.”
In the fifth, the Indians (16-1) broke it open, all with two out. Ross drew a walk on a full count, and then Rachel Borchardt hit a ball to second baseman Sidney Schafer. While she was able to get in front of the ball, Schafer was unable to get her glove down in time to field it, allowing it to go into the outfield. On the play, Ross ran all the way around to score, and Rachel Borchardt would up at second.
Myers, a freshman, stepped up for her second time at the plate. She took a 1-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run to put the Indians up, 4-1.
She said she was in a slump for a while, and hitting the bomb restored her confidence at the dish.
“It was much needed,” Myers said. “I just knew I had to get the job done. I had just one job, and that was to get the bat on the ball.”
But the Tribe was not done yet. Hardy followed with a single to right, and then Behrends doubled to the right-center field gap to bring her around for the 5-1 advantage after five.
In the sixth, Kori Wedeking led off with a flare that dropped inside the right-field foul line out of the reach of Trinity Rotgers. The Clarksville hurler then sped around to third for the triple. After a strikeout, Emma Poppe hit a fly to Rotgers, allowing Kori Wedeking to score on the sacrifice fly. She then shut down the Cougars with a pair of strikeouts and a fly to right to close out the game.
She said getting the runs in the latter innings was a good feeling.
“We all knew that we needed one more run than them, because giving up that first run was just nerves,” Kori Wedeking said. “Once we scored those first two, we knew we had it, and wanted those insurance runs just in case anything silly happens during the rest of the game.”
Kori Wedeking allowed just the one unearned run on two hits with a hit batter, no walks and 12 strikeouts in the complete-game win. She didn’t think she pitched that well, though.
“I was just trying to hit my spots, because I wasn’t throwing as hard as I think I normally do,” she said.
Katie Wedeking, her sister and coach, thought that Kori didn’t have her normal velocity.
“Some of the riseballs were a little higher than she wanted,” Katie added. “If that’s an ‘off night,’ I’ll take it.”
This is the third time the Indians have made state in the last four years, bowing out early in 2017 before taking second last year. Katie Wedeking does believe there is unfinished business for her team in Fort Dodge.
“I have five seniors and two juniors who have all been there,” she said. “I feel that now that we’ve made it to state, a weight has been lifted off our shoulders, and now, we can focus on state.”