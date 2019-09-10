Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tickets are still available for a Sept. 12 Rotary Club dinner and auction at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The German-themed Marv Walston Fall Feastival will benefit the WSR Foundation and Water to Thrive, two of this year’s club projects.

Tickets are $35 and available from Waverly Rotarians or at Meyer Pharmacy.

The Butcher Block of Waverly will cater German foods for the event, which begins with a cash bar at 6 p.m., followed by the meal at 6:30 p.m.

Festeburg, a Wartburg College men’s choral group will provide entertainment. A live auction will offer an elegant Italian dinner for eight hosted by Lynne and Bill Fruehling and a family-friendly river float and barbecue hosted by Brittney Diercks.

