John and Sherry Tiedt celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family weekend in West Des Moines Aug. 2-4.
John and Sherry (Zars) were married Aug. 31, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger.
John retired from John Deere in 2001 and is currently driving school bus for Tripoli. Sherry retired from Wartburg College in 2016, and is currently a substitute associate and volunteer at area schools.
They are blessed to be parents of four children: Lisa and Doug Oberle, Shelia and Jim Rosengarten, Teresa and Rocco Imbrogno, John Daniel and Kristy Tiedt. They have seven grandchildren: Kiks, Grace, Lydia, Kalvyn, Jaidey, Rohan, and Ryker.