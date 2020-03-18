Timothy Guy Bruxvoort, 66, died March 12 surrounded by his loving family after living with a rare leukemia for five months. Having been treated in Waverly, Waterloo, and Rochester Mayo Clinic, Tim endured the losses and challenges of his disease with courage, dignity, and open-heartedness with his dearest friends and family. He died at Mayo Clinic in Rochester four days after accomplishing one of his greatest goals — an end-of-life celebration to say goodbye and express his thanks. There he relished final moments of connection, shared remembrances, and final words of blessing with loved ones.
Tim was born May 1, 1953, in Grinnell, Iowa to parents Guy and Helen (Boender) Bruxvoort. The youngest of six sons, Tim grew up farming with his family until his father became legally blind, at which time he and his brothers moved to Pella with their parents.
He attended Pella Christian Grade School for two years before moving to the Pella Community Schools from which he graduated in 1972. His family attended Calvary Christian Reformed Church. After high school, Tim graduated from DMACC with his Associates of Science in computer programming.
Tim and Carol, childhood friends, married on June 12, 1972. They raised their family in Pella where Tim worked at Pella Windows and Doors until 1985 when they moved to Orange City, IA. The following year, their family moved to Waverly, IA where Tim enjoyed a 32-year career as an IT manager at Terex Cranes until his retirement in 2018.
Tim enjoyed camping with family, cooking, grilling and baking — his cheesecakes, barbecue, and award-winning camp pineapple upside-down cake being among his specialties. Tim also loved music and was known for his deep, church-pew-vibrating bass voice. He sang for several years with the Shell Rock Swing Show as well as Redeemer Lutheran Church choir and other small groups that performed in the area. Tim nurtured his love of music and cooking in his children and grandchildren.
He was a perennial camper at the Iowa State Fair with his brothers and was well-known for his gleeful, full-hearted belly laughs.
Tim is survived by his wife Carol of Waverly, daughter Trish Bruxvoort Colligan, her husband Richard and son Sam of Strawberry Point; daughter Rachel Houts, her husband Andy and daughters Kaity and Izzy of Dike, and son Nate and his fiancée Lexi Jacobson of Cedar Falls; Julie Richmond, her partner Ryan Varney and son Gabe of Waterloo; Jeff Bruxvoort, his wife Leia, son Nile and daughter Aubren of Denver, Colorado; brother Bill and his wife Norene; Larry and his wife Sue; brother Sid and his wife Lois; sister-in-law Linda; parents-in-law Marvin and Betty Bruxvoort; sister-in-law Beth Dieleman; brothers-in-law John Bruxvoort, Gregg Bruxvoort and his wife Joan, and Eric Bruxvoort and his wife Trish; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert and Dick; sister-in-law Lori Bruxvoort; and brother-in-law Darrell Dieleman.
Wishing to have his legacy extend beyond this lifetime, Tim chose to donate his body to science through the Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program.
To comply with current COVID-19 recommendations, the public visitation and memorial service have been canceled; the immediate family will hold a private living room memorial. A public memorial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are being welcomed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly, Iowa and Be The Match (http://www.bethematchfoundation.org/goto/BruxFam), the national marrow donor program. If you haven’t already signed up to be a bone marrow/stem cell donor, doing so in Tim’s memory would mean so much to our family and may save a life. http://join.bethematch.org/BruxFam
Thank you.