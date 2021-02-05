Timothy Ian Jensen, 44, of Waterloo, passed away February 3, 2021, after a long battle with colon cancer, which he fought with dignity and grace.
Tim was born November 10, 1976, in Waverly, son of Grant and Nancy (Nolte) Jensen. Tim graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1995 and earned his Associate degree in photography from Hawkeye Community College in 1998.
On September 17, 2016, he married the love of his life, Jennifer (Westendorf) Gerrans in Cedar Falls. Through marriage, he gained two children, Jocelyn and Fletcher.
Growing up, Tim was an active child with a passion for skateboarding. His friends often talked about how T-Rock “could have gone pro.” After college, his free spirit took him to Boise, Idaho, where he took a job at a local photo lab and was able to camp, backpack, skate, and snowboard as he pleased. It was heaven for him. Tim loved photography, and never failed to produce astonishing photos.
As his siblings started families of their own, Tim felt a strong pull to return to Iowa to be closer to them. As those families grew, his nieces and nephews became a large part of his life and he never let a birthday pass without remembering them on their special day.
Back in Waverly, Tim worked in local restaurants before landing a printer maintenance position at American Color Imaging. He also worked part-time at Hawkeye Community College assisting photography students. In 2016, the school recognized him with the Hawkeye Community College Meritorious Service Award for his dedicated service to the Professional Photography Program.
Tim was always eager to help those in need. Over the years, he assisted numerous family, friends, and co-workers with extensive home improvement projects. From bathroom remodels, rebuilding a deck, and installing hardwood floors in crooked old houses, Tim could do it all. He was a perfectionist who treated each project as if it were his own. His work ethic and loyalty to those he cared for was second to none.
An excellent cook, Tim loved to share this talent with others. He personally catered his and Jenny’s wedding reception. On more than one occasion while he was battling cancer, he made meals for the nurses at the Unity Point Cancer Center to thank them for their care. Behind the scenes, Tim also anonymously donated to local causes he believed in.
Tim was fiercely loyal to those he loved. In return, he earned the respect and admiration of everyone who met him. Considered a best friend by many, he listened and genuinely cared for those around him. He was selfless and rarely complained, even throughout his long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Tim is survived by his wife Jenny, of Waterloo, children Jocelyn and Fletcher, parents Grant and Nancy (Nolte) Jensen, of Waverly, siblings Jeremy (Jenny) Jensen, of Dubuque, Chris (Alisha) Jensen, of Waverly, and JoLyn (Greg) Berry, of Helena, Alabama, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who dearly loved Uncle T-Rock.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Kermit and Nancy Jensen, and maternal grandparents Melvin and Wava Nolte, and his beloved uncles and aunt, Brent Jensen, Larry Nolte, and Larry and Janine Bogardus.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cards and condolences can be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly in Tim’s name. A memorial fund has been established at Veridian Credit Union. Proceeds will go to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home and other local causes Tim supported.
