Weather Alert

...Light To Moderate Snowfall In Southern Iowa Saturday... ...Dangerous Cold Across Northern Iowa Through The Weekend And Beyond... .A series of quick moving systems will cross the region this weekend, bringing a few rounds of light to moderate snowfall mainly to southern Iowa, and pushing temperatures and wind chills down to dangerous levels through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill advisories will likely be expanded later to cover most or all of Iowa for much of the next week. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30 below zero by Sunday morning. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even during the daytime this weekend wind chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&