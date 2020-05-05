If you’re planting fruit trees this spring, there are two critical factors: planting site and soil placement.
Apple and fruit trees need well drained soils with a pH of 6.0 to 7.5 — avoid wet areas — plus they need 6-8 hours of sunlight daily.
Most dwarf and semi-dwarf fruit trees are grafted. That means a rootstock was grafted onto a different scion, or above ground variety of tree. The knobby, graft union on the tree should be planted so that it remains 2-3 inches above the soil, so they remain a dwarf or semi-dwarf. Standard sized trees can be planted 1-2 inches below the soil.
For further information on spring tree or other plantings, contact Bremer ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth, email rlenth@iastate.edu or call 319-882-4275