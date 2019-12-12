One friend among the storytellers is always concise and to the point. Others go on and on forever in densely worded and written tomes. Wandering to put absolutely everything in the piece is not storytelling and it is not marketing either.
You can invite the audience to come along with you but it needs to be evident you are going somewhere that makes the trip worthwhile.
If you are marketing your telling or an event, do not make the piece visibly dense. Marketing is sharp and to the point with links to further information. Whether your attempts receive the TL;DR response in fact, many will receive that response in effect.
My concise friend could reply to my communications with TL;DR. For those who do not speak text, that means “Too long; didn’t read.” Harsh? Better than no reply at all? It did not take long for me to realize her preference even though she did not reply that way.
Two others presented dense, no detail left out “marketing” pieces for their projects. When I made suggestions, that was taken as criticism. Well, I guess it was but it was well-meaning as I liked both projects and wanted to see them well attended. Now I stay quiet unless asked how to make the pieces better.
I try to steer them to the Who, What, When, Where, and Why briefly and complete with full address of event. I am surprised by all those who think on the Internet means where everyone knows the street, city, state location or will be glad to search that out. Marketing means making things immediately clear.
I haven’t spoken briefly ever. When called upon suddenly for a one minute story, I asked incredulously if the MC meant me? She said she did, and we all laughed about that. Then I said “No one minute story.”
I thought about that and came up with one that has all of the specifics of a good story. It is 58 seconds. Has a beginning, middle, and end. Has a dramatic story line. Has a powerful climax. Keeps the attention and leaves audience surprised and wiser. If you have a minute some time, ask to hear the story.
My brothers and sisters and spouses are in a group for emails. Two sisters-in-law have asked if I ever text. I can and do where I know the opportunity to touch is best by text. That shorter message takes me longer than a longer message because I have fat thumbs and hate the cell phone box or the message box not to mention the box after box after box texts where “short” messages become chopped up continuous boxes.
Recently a friend texted a question. I answered. She texted the same question twice more and I was irritated about that and asked how many times I would have to answer the same question. She replied “Oops. I was trying to do all through my cell phone and it does not show full reply without additional taps.” Is that my problem?
I love the beauty and rhythm of language. I use it. I share it. Let’s not lose those things to TL;DR or IDK or LOL or all of the other text bits.
And, let’s not bury the beauty and rhythm of language in densely worded stories or marketing.