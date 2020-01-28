The Cedar River Readers are a group of energetic adults who enjoy reading and sharing literature with audiences in a Reader’s Theatre format.
As mostly retired educators, we have scripted over 100 stories, will develop material to suit your group’s needs, and provide performances at no cost.
For example, we have scripted and collected props for African Folk Tales to meet curriculum needs for W-SR third-graders. We developed high school appropriate material, like “Walter Mitty and The Raven,” but also stories rich in environmental education as well as just for fun stories for all ages.
To schedule a performance please contact us: Emily McClimon (Waverly Public Library), emcclimon@waverly.lib.ia.us or (319) 352-1223.