St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s sixth grade capstone will host its first capstone meal of the year from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Due to the COVID-19 virus, this year’s meal will feature to-go options, and ordering meals ahead is encouraged.
Each meal costs $8 and the funds raised will support the sixth grade capstone fundraising program. Through a partnership with the local veteran’s post, veterans will be able to eat free as a way to say thank you to all that have and are serving the United States. This month’s menu includes pulled-pork sandwiches, homemade mac-n-cheese, coleslaw and a fresh baked cookie.
“St. Paul’s Capstone has partnered with the local veteran’s post to serve meals to community members as a fundraiser for our project,” Danielle Mummelthei, St. Paul’s School sixth grade teacher, said. “This has provided a wonderful opportunity to inform the community of what the students are learning about.”
The pick-up location for this event will be located at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s Drive-Up at the Corson Family Riverview Entrance (NE Door 1), 301 First St. NW, Waverly, IA 50677. Meals can be ordered ahead of time at stpaulswaverly.org/register.
For more information, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.