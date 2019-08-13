The Waverly Knights of Columbus Council 7506 are proud to announce the dates for the 2019 Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (CPID).
This year's campaign will be held from Aug. 15-18. Volunteer Knights will be stationed at Casey’s west, Casey’s south, Fareway, Hy-Vee and Kwik Star south from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 15-17, seeking donations for the intellectually disabled. Knights will also be at all masses on Aug. 17 and 18. This year's campaign marks the 40th year of the event in Waverly.
The Knights of Columbus are seeking the help of community volunteers to sign up for two-hour shifts and for additional donations of $40 or more, so we can reach our goal of $200,000 for all time. In addition, all donations of $40 and more will be recognized at our CPID distribution dinner in November.
If you are interested in participating, contact Tab Ray at tabhawk55@gmail.com or Leo Beschorner at (319) 240-4193. If you can make a donation, make the check out to “Knights of Columbus CPID” or “KC Tootsie Roll Drive” and give it to a Knight or leave it at St. Mary Church.
Remember, 100% of the funds go to support the intellectually handicapped, with 90% funding being focused on local agencies and area schools.