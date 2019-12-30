Here are the top 10 sports moments of 2019 in the Waverly Newspapers area:
1. W-SR girls wrestling winning state for first time
On Jan. 19, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls' wrestling team won the inaugural Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls' state tournament in Waverly during the Rick Caldwell Invitational.
W-SR took 144 points with eight place winners, including two champions in Annika Behrends and Avery Meier. Denver finished in sixth place.
2. W-SR boys wrestling wins state
The Go-Hawk boys duplicated the girls' success, this time at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the traditional state wrestling tournament. W-SR earned 157 team points to outlast Southeast Polk to take the title in Class 3A.
Andrew Snyder, the Go-Hawks' senior heavyweight, was the lone champion for the team. Meanwhile, Denver took third place in Class 1A with 99.5 team points, finishing behind Don Bosco and Lisbon.
3. Eric Whitcome wins Iowa coach of year
On June 21, The Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen named Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling coach Eric Whitcome as its coach of the year for the 2018-19 school year.
He was honored for his boys' and girls' wrestling teams winning state titles in 2019, as well as for his efforts to grow the sport. Whitcome was voted by the staffs of the two newspapers ahead of Melissa Fauerbach, Des Moines Hoover softball coach, and Mike Hilmer, North Linn boys' basketball coach.
4. Toyia Griffin wins girls state wrestling for Nashua-Plainfield
Wrestling at 152 pounds, Griffin defeated W-SR's Hedda Kveum in 16 seconds in the championship bout to win the Huskies' first girls' state championship in the IWCOA tournament in Waverly.
She was N-P's sole entrant in the tournament.
5. Clarksville softball runner-up at state
After victories over Bishop Garrigan and Lisbon, the Clarksville softball team had an opportunity to avenge an earlier season loss to top-ranked Collins-Maxwell, the only defeat on the Indians' ledger heading into the Class 1A state title game.
In a back-and-forth battle, Clarksville fell short against the Spartans, 4-3, to take home the runner-up trophy. It was the Indians' second such accomplishment in three seasons.
6. Wapsie Valley gets 2nd at state volleyball, W-SR, Janesville both qualify
The Warriors grabbed the runner-up trophy in Class 1A after falling in four sets to Sidney, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-23. This followed an upset victory in the quarterfinals over five-time champion Janesville and a semifinal win over Holy Trinity.
Meanwhile, W-SR also qualified in Class 4A, but fell in their first match to West Delaware, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20.
7. W-SR & Clarksville qualify for girls state basketball
Both the Go-Hawk and Indian girls punched their tickets to the state basketball tournament with regional final victories over Ballard and North Butler, respectively. However, W-SR fell to Mason City in the Class 4A quarterfinals, 55-49, and Clarksville lost to Bellevue Marquette, 62-49, in Class 1A.
8. W-SR boys XC goes to state for first time since the 1980s; Emma Hoins gets 9th individually
The Go-Hawks qualified as a team following a second-place district finish in Humboldt. Meanwhile, Hoins won the regional run to qualify individually for the Fort Dodge meet.
At state, Hoins finished in 19 minutes, 7.3 seconds to get on the awards stand in Class 3A. The boys then took 13th overall with 265 points, paced by Andrew Cummer, who came home 27th overall in 17:17.6.
9. W-SR boys golf wins NEIC championship for first time since 1999
The Go-Hawks shot 312 to best Decorah by 19 strokes to win the conference title. They later finished in fifth place at the district meet at the Waverly Golf and Country Course.
10. W-SR football beats rival Charles City in shootout to end season
Finishing out a tough year in 2019, the Go-Hawks defeated the Comets, 31-27, in a back-and-forth battle between NEIC stalwarts to end the season, 3-6.
Donovan Wessel took two kick returns to the house, while twin brother Jonathan scored on a 2-yard run, and McCrae Hagarty had a 38-yard scoring run.