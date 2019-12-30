1. Champions Ridge demise, city pushes youth ball complex
After nearly a decade of planning, the Champions Ridge governing committee decided there was not a path forward for the planned complex that would have been the new home of the Waverly Softball Association and Bremer County Fair.
Instead, the City of Waverly has started to make plans to establish a youth ball diamond complex along Cedar River Parkway across from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex. There would be seven diamonds for baseball and softball games at various ages up to the seventh-grade level along with one "Miracle Field" for players with physical disabilities.
Plans are still being formed for adult softball, city officials have said. They hope to have games at the new facility by 2021.
2. Bremer Avenue road diet shapes election, 4 new faces in city government
Disappointment by many Waverly residents over a 6-1 decision on Aug. 6, 2018, to reduce the number of lanes along Bremer Avenue from four to three had carried over to 2019.
The "road diet" was the subject of many complaints given to the Waverly City Council during public comment periods, and on Aug. 19, city officials determined that redoing the lane configuration would be a new project that the council wouldn't consider right away.
This prompted five candidates to challenge for the four available seats in city government: mayor and City Council Wards 2 and 4 and at-large. Adam Hoffman defeated incumbent Mayor Dean Soash, while Heather Beaufore bested Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer, and Matt Schneider, the organizer of the effort to revert Bremer Avenue, outlasted At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein.
In Ward 2, Kris Glaser won the seat over Mike Hangartner to take over for the retiring Dan McKenzie. The new city government leaders will take over on Jan. 2.
3. Cedar River Parkway finished, opens
With a ribbon cutting, the final phase of the Cedar River Parkway, which includes a new bridge over the river, was completed and opened on Aug. 20.
The project, which took two years to complete, finishes the east-west arterial that connects two parts of Iowa Highway 3 while bypassing the downtown area, from Heritage Way on the west to the 2600 block of East Bremer Avenue.
The first phase, known as 10th Avenue Southwest, was completed in 2001 and runs from Iowa Highway 3 to Fourth Street Southwest. The second phase, a 3/4-mile stretch from Fourth Street Southwest to Eighth Street Southeast, was finished in 2014.
4. Bremer County Fair considers future
After the demise of Champions Ridge, members of the Bremer County Fair Association are figuring out where it will locate once its lease runs out in February 2022.
The BCFA board is still considering the 40 acres it purchased from the City of Waverly at the Champions Ridge site, but the city has not released the deed on the condition that the fair starts improving the land.
During a public meeting held at the 4-H Building Nov. 19, board members said they are also considering a plat of land behind the future Titan Machinery dealership. However, some had suggested using the Waverly Sales Company site or setting up shop at the Poor Farm Foundation location.
5. Business buzz: Some open, some move, some expand, some close
Waverly businesses were all abuzz during 2019, with businesses opening, expanding, moving or closing in 2019.
Some of the new businesses that opened up were Moe & Arrow, a second Casey's General Store location and 4 Queens Dairy Cream. Meanwhile, The Accel Group opened up its new headquarters off of Fourth Street Southwest, The Butcher Block moved across the river to a larger location, and Subway built a new store next to Kwik Star South, moving from its West Bremer Avenue location.
There were a few Waverly businesses that moved out of town. Bella's Nails and Salon relocated from East Bremer Avenue to a storefront in Janesville, while Wolf Creek Tattoos opened up its new shop along U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo. Meanwhile, the Waverly Health Center is in the midst of a $35 million expansion project.
6. Legion celebrates centennial, Boys State, Girls State reunion starts
The American Legion marked 100 years of existence, with its foundation a year after the end of World War I. Several posts celebrated the occasion on Veterans Day.
Meanwhile, George and Kathleen Beebe honored past participants of Boys State and Girls State, which is run by the Iowa American Legion and its Auxiliary each summer, by holding a Bremer County reunion of attendees on Sept. 9. They also established a scholarship fund for those who are selected for future Boys and Girls State.
7. Accel Group launches Day of Caring
The Accel Group, in coordination with the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, launched the Day of Caring on Sept. 11.
Organizers of the event told Waverly Newspapers while announcing the initiative in the July 16 edition of the Bremer County Independent that they hoped to transition the history of that day from one of sadness into an opportunity to channel positivity in a community-minded way.
Volunteers from many businesses and organizations in Waverly took time from their days on Sept. 11 to clean up cemeteries, make donations to nonprofits, make random acts of kindness and write letters to those mourning a recent mass shooting. Due to rain, the planned staining of Rail Trail bridges was postponed until Sept. 24.
8. Teachers win awards, go on adventures
Several area teachers were honored with awards, while one went on an adventure of a lifetime.
Waverly-Shell Rock band teacher Jim Vowels earned the Philip Sehmann Excellence in Teaching award from the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association, while Nashua-Plainfield's Suzan Turner was recognized by the State Historical Society of Iowa for her research into Pfc. Harvey Wilson Jr., a Nashua native who was killed at the Battle of the Bulge.
Meanwhile, Stacy Snyder, a Waterloo educator living in Tripoli, took a trip to Antarctica with the National Geographic Society as part of its Grosvenor Teacher Fellow Program.
9. Janesville opens first expansion phase
The first of three phases for the expansion of Janesville Consolidated Schools opened up during the first day of school Aug. 23.
Several pre-school and elementary classrooms were completed just before the start of classes, while middle-school classrooms are currently under construction. The school will also have a brand new competition gymnasium for the high school.
10. Crime watch
There were several high-profile cases on the docket in Bremer and surrounding counties in 2019, including one that finally came to a close after years of litigation.
Chris Soules, the former star of "The Bachelor," was placed on probation for two years along with a suspended two-year prison term for leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident. That stemmed from an accident in 1997 when Soules, 37, rear-ended a tractor, driven by Kenny Mosher, 66, of Aurora. Mosher would die from his injuries.
Also sentenced was Ean Weipert, 26, of Colesburg, following a threat to Durant Elementary School in Sumner. He pled guilty to first-degree harassment and received a suspended 30-day jail sentence and probation for one to two years.
Meanwhile, Daniel Niebuhr, 59, of Fairbank, is currently awaiting a trial for first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his son, Brock, 36, of Dike, in his home. His daughter-in-law also had filed a civil suit against Niebuhr.