After the sun gave way to a partial slice of the moon Friday night, the moment they have all dreamed about for two years arrived.
Finally.
Waverly-Shell Rock secured its spot in the Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s state tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after defeating Western Dubuque, 10-0, in the Region 6 final.
On to James W. Cownie Soccer Park, where W-SR’s (16-2) trek begins at 12:30 p.m. today against No. 8 seed Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-5).
But the path to Des Moines – the Go-Hawks’ first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire 2019 campaign – was different than seasons past. The groundwork for mapping out a definitive route to state began with the framework of the regular-season schedule.
The Go-Hawks’ 2021 schedule had one different pillar that kept popping up: High-level competition.
W-SR played five teams that qualified for this week’s state tournament, including two of the top teams in Class 3A in Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley right off the hop. W-SR dropped both those matches by a combined score of 7-2 in mid-April. However, Valley went 18-1 and is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A field, while Centennial went 17-2 and is the No. 5 seed.
In opening the month of May, W-SR matched up against Class 2A powerhouses Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dallas Center-Grimes and won both contests – 3-2 over DC-G and 2-1 in overtime over Xavier.
According to VarsityBound, W-SR’s ELO, which serves as a weighted measurement similar to Wins Above Replacement in baseball, ranked ninth – the lowest of any team in Class 2A. W-SR’s overall strength of schedule ranked 24th, fourth-highest in Class 2A. Only DC-G, Bondurant-Farrar and North Scott, two of which are competing for a state championship this week, had a better strength of schedule.
Centennial, Valley, DC-G and Xavier went a combined 61-13 during the regular season – a winning percentage of 82.4%.
W-SR also matched up with Class 1A teams like Hudson, Denver and Waterloo Columbus Catholic. Columbus is ranked No. 3 and qualified for state, while Denver and Hudson finished the season ranked No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
The purpose for the added flare to the schedule was two-fold. Tasked with facing smaller schools like Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Hudson, Dike-New Hartford, Union and Decorah – including three matches against Decorah during an 18-day span between the stretch run of the regular season and the postseason.
“It’s just kind of the puzzle fitting together,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “We didn’t shy away from those things. We were excited when those opportunities arose, for sure. It’s the ever-evolving life of soccer in northeast Iowa.”
Greiner also was keen on upping her team’s level of competition as much as possible, which translated into a loaded front end of the regular season with some additional high-flying opponents sprinkled throughout the middle.
“We pride ourselves in playing a tough schedule,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “We want to know where we’re at, and we want to be able to contend with the best, and in order to be the best, you’ve got to train against those teams and with those teams, and that allows us to see what we need to do – our areas that we need to improve upon so we can get where we want to be come the end of the season. We know what our ultimate goal is, and we’re willing to take on those challenges, if that’s going to help us get better and get to where we need to be come the end of the season.”
The results have been glaring.
Since falling to Centennial and Valley in mid-April, W-SR has rattled off 15 consecutive wins. During that stretch, W-SR has outscored its opponents 108-6.
Those tough matches early on has helped the Go-Hawks develop a tight-nit bond.
“Something that we’ve said a lot and we all know is that we’re all going to work our hardest and it’s for each other,” said senior striker Kenzie Roling, who leads the state with 68 goals this season. “There’s no doubt there. Even when we’re not maybe having our best game or things aren’t falling into place, we try to really stay positive and we all know we’re working our hardest. And if it’s meant to be and it’s meant to work out, it’s going to. And I think that’s different than the past.
“We had a good test at the beginning of the season playing Centennial, Valley, Xavier and having those good games, and DC-G, we’ve been under that pressure and so I think having that early on and winning some of those games (and) losing some of them kind of taught us that when we do play our game, we can beat and control any team.”
Another important piece that continued to develop, especially after allowing seven goals back-to-back to Centennial and Valley, has been the Go-Hawks’ defense.
The combination of seniors Sasha Wilson and Avery Meier, along with sophomore Lindsey Overmann, junior Annika Behrends and freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena have forged a physical style of play that swarms the middle third.
W-SR’s defensive core then leans on its midfield cast of sophomores Gabby Baumhover, Natalie Burman, Anna Stromberg and Alli Seegers, along with seniors Maria Cooper, Siri Ott and Carly Steiert to feed its explosive top line of Roling and juniors Macy Smith and Morgan Aikey.
The Go-Hawks’ defense has posted 12 shutouts this season, including six straight. The last time they allowed a goal was during a 7-1 win at Columbus on May 10.
“Defensively, I just know that we can pack it in as a team,” Wilson said. “Scoring comes all the way from the back, so if we can play fast and we can play out of the back, we can connect to our team and we can play all the way up, that’s how we score goals – right up from the back.
“It’s pretty exciting just to have barely any goals scored against us, and the few that were we fixed them and we knew how to come back after them and they’re not going to happen again. We’re ready.”
The Go-Hawks have been in this position before. It reached the Class 2A final in 2018 and ’19, but came up short both times. They carry a belief that this week will offer a different result – one with them hoisting the Class 2A state championship.
They’re battle-tested and ready for whatever their opponents throw at them. They know how much work remains. But they continue to believe in one another. Their drive to reach stardom and become the first state championship team in program history fuels them every day.
They’re set on turning their dreams into reality.
“We’ve been talking about that fairytale ending and envisioning that state championship,” said Roling, “so getting a step closer gives you the chills a little bit.”