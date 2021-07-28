The grandstands were empty, the track bare – without a tire whipping across the watered-down mud. Engines didn’t roar.
No national anthem, cheering, applause, oohs and ahhs.
There was none of that a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic made sure of it, forcing the Bremer County Fair officials to call off one of the signature events: Tough Truck Madness.
On Monday evening, the familiar mid-summer scene in the heart of Bremer County was different. For the first time in two years, fair-goers and die-hard racing fans filled the portable grandstands enclosing the makeshift track.
Just after 7 p.m., the competition began.
Two cars lined up side-by-side behind a chalked starting line. Together, the public address announcer and hundreds of fans counted down: “3 … 2 … 1 … GO!”
Both racers took off, speeding down their respective lanes, racing against the clock. They turned a corner at the end of the track, then raced back toward the finish line. But not before making a couple of jumps, which provided even more applause from the audience.
One of the fair’s marquee events was, finally, back in full swing, on display for all to see as the sun set on a warm night in late-July.
Josh Gilbert was behind the scenes, working his hardest to ensure the event went off without a hitch.
“There were some hiccups along the way,” the second-year Tough Truck Madness chairman said.
The main problem Gilbert ran into was lack of workers. Normally, Gilbert has between 20 to 25 volunteers at his side, ready to pitch in wherever and whenever needed. From checking tickets, to setting up pre-race meetings with each driver, to watching and the track and all times, Gilbert and his staff stay busy. He was down three or four volunteers Monday night, he said. That, in turn, added more pressure to those that were there helping out.
“New volunteers and people who helped out before couldn’t make it this year,” Gilbert said. “There’s always those growing pains of somebody (that is) new trying to learn on the job, and it’s a fast-paced thing.
“We were low on help, but for what we had, it went well.”
Despite lacking help, Gilbert was pleased with how his staff of volunteers pitched in and got the job done.
“Everybody jumped in and got the show on, got another one in the books,” he said.
After the event was canceled last year, Gilbert was excited to see it take place once again.
“With missing a year of it, people were excited to see it again and it gave people time to talk about it and anticipate having the event longer, and I think that helped build up excitement about coming,” he said.
Money was on the line for every racer. First place offered $500, while second place garnered a $350 check. The third-place winner earned $200, and fourth place took home $100.
Jamie Schmidtt placed first in the car division, while Michael Thompson won the short wheel base division. Brandon Ackerman won the long base division.