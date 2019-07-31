It was a night filled with bumps, jumps, dislodged parts and a few broken transmissions on Monday, as the Bremer County Fair featured the annual Tough Truck Madness at the dirt track.
A record field of 55 entries took part in the action, with 16 long-wheel-bed trucks, 22 short-wheel-bed trucks and SUVs and 17 cars were hauled onto the fairgrounds to race over the lumps and humps. Several vehicles died during the qualifications, while a couple forgot to disengage their airbag systems, causing sudden loud pops that startled the near-capacity crowd.
Also, the Freedom Wagon made its triumphant return. Although the camper portion of the van was destroyed last year, it still showed its patriotism by having three U.S. flags, two on each side and one held by a mock-up of the Marine/Iwo Jima Memorial in the rear.
In the end, Preston Seible, Jonah Light and Brandon Ackerman rose to the top of the scrap heap. Seible won the cars division when his Pontiac Grand Am flew past the same make and model driven by Bryce Ackerman in the championship round after the final jump. Trae Jordan, driving a Subaru Impreza, was third, while Thomas Crane, in a Pontiac Grand Prix, took fourth.
Light, in his Jeep Cherokee, was slightly trailing Ethan Gasch in another Cherokee at the far turn. But Light was able to shoot out of the turnaround past Gasch and was able to win by about three truck lengths in the short-base trucks. Bryce Ackerman, also driving a Cherokee, was third, with Terry Reicks fourth in a Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.
Brandon Ackerman, driving a Dodge Ram, took the long-base trucks when he passed runner-up Evan Schmidtke, driving a Ford F-150, after the turnaround and pulled away for the easy win. Tanner Ragsdale, in a Dodge Dakota, took the bronze, while Mitchel Engelkes was fourth in a Chevy S-10.
Troy Carolus, owner of Dale’s Auto Service, which sponsored the event, said everyone had a good time during the races. His shop sponsored two entries, a Chevrolet Impala, driven by his daughter Courtney, and an Isuzu driven by a friend.
“Courtney didn’t win, but she did good,” Carolus said. “Car’s still good, so we all had fun, we all had fun, nobody got hurt tonight, so that’s a good night.”
There was just one incident that could have resulted badly. In the short-base quarterfinals, a vehicle that sported a Bart Simpson theme tipped over onto the driver’s side while trying to negotiate the turnaround.
However, the driver was not injured, as volunteers from the Tripoli fire and ambulance were on hand to make sure everyone is safe and a skid loader helped the vehicle get back on its wheels.
Carolus said Tough Truck Madness is a good competition for the young drivers in the area.
“It’s better than the big things they put on promotion-wise,” he said. “Getting the local kids to come in and do this kind stuff and the local people is more fun than hiring somebody to come here.”
He said it’s very competitive for the locals.
“It’s one of the only things they have where the local kids, it doesn’t cost a lot to do it,” he said. “They kind of fix the cars how they want or whatever, get rid of some cheap cars and have fun.”
Both the Impala and the Isuzu had paint jobs that honored Carolus’ son, Coltin, who died on July 8, 2018.
Carlous believes his son is enjoying watching the event from Heaven.
“He’d love this,” he said.