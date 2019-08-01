The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo have announced plans for their 2019 Catholic Heritage Tour.
This year’s tour, scheduled for August 6, will visit southwestern Wisconsin to learn more about the pioneer Catholic missionary Fr. Samuel Mazzuchelli.
The tour will visit Sinsinawa Mound to examine an exhibit about Mazzuchelli hosted by the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters and two nearby churches designed, built and served by Fr; Mazzuchelli.Dave Cushing, director of adult formation for the parishes, said Mazzuchelli is sometimes referred to as “the Apostle to the Northwest.”
Born in Italy in 1806, Mazzchelli emigrated to the United States at the age of 22 and was ordained to the priesthood at Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1828. Following ordination, he served for five years in northern Michigan and Wisconsin before moving to the tri-state area around the Dubuque settlement. There he built the first church and organized St. Raphael Parish which became the cathedral parish when the diocese of Dubuque was created two years later.
Over the years Mazzuchelli founded over 30 parishes, designed and built over 20 churches, and supervised construction of a number of civic buildings in eastern Iowa, southwestern Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois. He ended his life as pastor at St. Patrick Parish in Benton, Wisconsin, where he died of pneumonia in 1864 at the age of 58.
In 1993 Pope John Paul II declared Mazzuchelli “Venerable,” the first step toward canonization. The pope said Fr. Mazzuchelli was an heroic example of the theological virtues of faith, hope, and charity and the cardinal virtues of prudence, justice, fortitude, and temperance.
In addition to the exhibit at Sinsinawa, the tour will visit Mazzuchelli’s grave at the church in Benton and St. Augustine Church in New Diggins, Wisconsin.
Cost of the tour is $65 per person, which includes lunch at Sinsinawa Mound and motor coach transportation.
Information is online at: waterloocatholics.org/catholic-heritage-2019.