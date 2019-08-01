Not long ago I expressed my feelings about some of the occupations that no longer exist in our lives today. Most were the bitter-sweet results of the advancements in technology. In my lifetime I’ve witnessed several good jobs that have disappeared. The typist, the VCR repairman, the milkman, and the telephone switchboard operator to name a few. The one occupation lost in recent decades that still leaves me “blue” is the loss of the gas pumping jobs. I suppose it’s because it was so personal to me for three years of my young life. It’s hard to believe that a particular occupation that was so necessary at one time can just disappear and be lost with the sign of the times. After digging deeper into some of the lost occupations it became more understandable as to why we no longer need those jobs.
I ran across the lost job of the Town Crier. I suppose there are those that would argue that every town still has one but the occupation of the Town Crier had nothing to do with crying or complaining. Way back before radio, TV, Facebook, and Twitter, we had the Town Crier. The Town Crier was an officer of a court or public authority whose job was to scream out important news from the street corners. Their piercing voices barreled down the streets and informed the citizens of their daily news.
Have you ever heard of the phrase, “To badger someone?” At one time there used to be an occupation called the “Badger.” The Badgers were middlemen who bought produce from the farmers and then “up-sold” it to customers at the markets. Though middlemen still do exist today, the middlemen as we know them aren’t called badgers anymore.
It didn’t seem that long ago but the pretty “Cigarette Girls” no longer exist anymore. They walked through the lounges and various nightlife, night club functions, casinos and such, selling cigarette products from a box around their necks. They’d yell out — “cigars, cigarettes, tiparillos.” They tended to “flirt” a bit with the clients in hopes of getting tips for their efforts. I’m afraid if I was around in that time frame I would have not only been a smoker, I’d have been a big tipper!
It seems for the most part, door to door salespeople are non existent. The Encyclopedia Britannica salesman has long retired. Believe it or not there is still a handful of “Fuller Brush Men” going door to door.
When we moved to Waverly in ‘71 I still remember Erma Matke coming to the house and selling us an Electrolux vacuum cleaner. (I’ve owned three of them so far.) When our big cabinet, tube-type television went on the blink we could always count on Lyle Engle of Lyle’s TV Repair to come to the house and repair it. I’d consider the house-call TV repairman to be close to extinct by now as well.
I guess I shouldn’t feel so bad about losing the gas-pumping occupation, it’s just another sign of the times. I still get to pump gas in my own cars but there was a time when I got paid to do it.