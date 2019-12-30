The Waverly Heritage Days committee has announced the acts and theme that will be part of the town’s summertime festival, which will be held July 16-19.
The celebration’s motif for 2020 will be “A Town of Class.” Six bands have been slated for Friday’s and Saturday’s entertainment that weekend.
Starting out Friday night is StraitRun, which is making their second appearance in Waverly.
Based in Vinton, the band is made up of Victor Schmidt and his sons, Stephen, Samuel and Gabriel. They play classic rock, but their Facebook page says they are working on some original songs.
“You all loved them the first time, and asked when they would be back,” the committee wrote. “So, Let’s give StraitRun a warm welcome back! You can see them play all your favorites from the ’60s all the way up to the 2000s.”
More information on the band can be found at straitrunvintoniowa.com.
Making its Waverly debut in 2020 is Stackhouse. According to the committee’s post, the band is a “high energy band with some of the area’s top performers. They will give you non-stop ‘rock with a hint of country’ show.”
Based in Cedar Falls, the band’s members are Scott Stackhouse, Jon Chamberlain, Paul Ferguson, Zach Hubrig, Amber Weston, Gabe Stackhouse and Ben Rendall. The band’s namesake has a solo CD called “Reason to Believe” after his run with Major Healey. The other members also have performed with bands like WAGG and The Snozzberries.
Friday night’s headliner is Brad Morgan, who will make his third Heritage Days appearance.
“He is bringing his high energy songs it makes you wanna keep dancing the night away right along with his hit songs,” the committee posted. “Can you find yourself at his last headline performance crowd photo at Heritage Days? If not, you need to mark this date down and grab a friend to come with you.”
Morgan is originally from Manning but is based now in Nashville. The country singer/songwriter’s hits include “Unlocked,” “Catchin’ Nothin’ but a Buzz,” “Plan B is for Beer” and “Perfect for Me.”
Saturday’s entertainment starts with another perennial crowd favorite, Floyd Junker and the Beaver Creek Band. The group, which includes Junker on lead vocals, Brett Vette on banjo, Jeff Junker on bass, Ryan Vette on guitar, Kim Miller on steel guitar and Trent Poppe — father of “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe — on guitar and mandolin, has a 40-year history of playing old-time country, bluegrass and gospel music.
The fans’ choice band for Saturday night is Too Beaucoup. The committee took suggestions from the public for who to add to the lineup for the middle act for Saturday.
“Our committee members went out, watched them perform live and had many discussions about them,” they wrote. “This is Waverly and without your support and input, Waverly Heritage Days wouldn’t be where it is now.
“Picking bands is never easy as everyone has different opinions and tastes. This is probably one of the harder things the committee encounters.”
The band is based in Denver and bills itself as “the greatest cover band in Southern Bremer County.”
“They will play all your favorite pop and rock songs to make sure you are dancing,” wrote the Heritage Days committee. “They have already promised us this will be a show that will be one you won’t want to miss. It will be the first time they have played at Heritage Days.”
And finally for the third year running, the Pork Tornadoes. The Cedar Falls-based cover band is one of the most popular in the Cedar Valley and sometimes brandishes the hashtag, “#Yourgirlfriendsfavoriteband.”
“They will be playing all of your ’90s and 2000s hit songs,” the committee said. “They were also a Local Band that were suggested on our facebook post. We have heard they have added some new songs, and we are sure you will be dancing the night away.”
However, the committee posted that the Pork T’s, as they’re nicknamed by some of their fans, have issued a challenge to Heritage Days organizers.
“They said if we push the Main Stage back more, they can fill the whole park, they can and want to make it the biggest party Waverly has ever seen,” the committee wrote in the announcement post.
“Let’s fill the park. We can do it!”