The fullness of life: Faith, nurturing one’s family, and contributing to community through visionary work.
Part of that fullness of life for Liz Wuertz was formally recognized by athletes, colleagues, and friends in a brief ceremony held Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hoover Fieldhouse during the Wartburg Invitational Track and Field meet as it was renamed the Liz Wuertz Invitational.
During the 1970s, women were underrepresented in collegiate coaching positions. Serving as Wartburg’s first woman track and field head coach Liz Wuertz left an indelible mark on Wartburg College. She began her coaching career with Wartburg athletics in 1975 after graduating from Indiana University, the first year women could letter in athletics at Wartburg according to a Wartburg College press release.
At first coaching volleyball and softball, Wuertz assumed the head track and field coach position in 1979 and continued until 1988, and was named the Iowa Conference Track & Field Coach of the Year in 1983.
During the ceremony honoring her, Wuertz named and thanked many who shared her vision for collegiate athletics, including John Kurtt, Roger Bishop, Steve Johnson, Marcus Newsom, her assistant coach Barry Cuvelier, and husband John Wuertz, also a Wartburg College athlete, graduate, and track and cross country coach.
Tracing those contributions Wuertz said, “Thanks to John Kurtt, I had the privilege of launching the Women’s Track and Field program in 1977. Steve Johnson and Marcus Newsom were hired, and thanks to those two individuals the program has thrived, going from 10 athletes to over 65. On behalf of my family and the courageous women who chose to compete during my tenure, I thank you for this honor,” said Liz Wuertz.
Cuvelier said of Wuertz’s coaching style, “Liz was able to reach student athletes beyond the track. Her passion for the student athlete related to her success on the track.”
Introducing Liz and John Wuertz, Wartburg Assistant Athletic Director and director of Cross Country and Track and Field Marcus Newsom began, “Our program would not be where it is now without her pride and direction.”
At Indiana, Wuertz majored in physical education and coaching. She played intercollegiate volleyball four years. While earning her Master’s degree she took charge of the Indiana Intramural program.
But Wuertz’s athletic roots reach deeper. Her mother, Bente Bergendorff, was a member of the 4 x 100 Danish Olympic Team that placed fifth in the 1948 London Games. Her father Niels played competitive tennis and continued to play well into his 80’s, evidencing the power of physical fitness.
After coaching, Wuertz’s Wartburg career continued in Admissions and Financial Aid positions. She later served as Development Director for Bartels Retirement Community and Valley Lutheran School.
An avid cyclist, active volunteer and member of St. Paul’s, Wuertz also served as Waverly Parks & Rec Commissioner from 1988 to 1991. Liz and husband John Wuertz raised two children, Nicholas and Hanne, both Wartburg graduates.
“As our children were growing up I would encourage them to ‘make someone’s day.’ Then, around the supper table we would discuss whose day they made better.”
Wuertz closed the brief ceremony with this advice:
• “Be thankful, every day is a gift.
• “Be kind to one another, life is short.
• “Be in touch with the people close to you.
• “Thank the people who have made your journey possible: God, parents, teachers and coaches.
• “Believe in yourself, and breathe.”