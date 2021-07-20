The 18th annual KLMJ/KQCR Antique Tractor Parade is set for Saturday, Aug. 28.
This year, we will start and finish at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison and travel the countryside around Allison, Kesley, Hampton and Aredale. There will be three flights of tractors traveling at 10, 13 and 16 mph.
We will have a breakfast in Allison that is open to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. The tractor drivers will have a morning break in Kesley, lunch in Hampton and an afternoon break in Aredale. An open-to-the-public evening meal will be served in Allison at the conclusion of the ride.
The registration fee is $60 per tractor and includes breakfast, two snack breaks, lunch, supper and an 8-by-10 photo of your tractor. Buddy seats are an additional $35, which includes all the meals and snacks. Due to the need for pre-printed tractor placards and a head count for food preparation, pre-registration is required. We will not accept any applications after Tuesday, Aug. 24.
KLMJ/KQCR Antique Tractor Parade sponsors include Consolidated Energy, Dumont Implement, First Security Bank and Trust, Franklin County Tourism, Greater Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Rockwell Cooperative Telephone Association. Again this year, McRoberts Red Power in Greene is sponsoring Tractor Trivia, which will be played the day of the ride.
For an application or more information on the KLMJ/KQCR Antique Tractor Parade, contact Mandy Strother at 641-456-5656 or email mandy@klmj.com.