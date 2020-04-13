Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly police have arrested a Traer man for abusing two juveniles.

Pursuant to an investigation, Ryan Daniel Tradel, 38, formerly of Waverly, was arrested on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, both Class B felonies. The arrest stems from allegations Tradel performed a sex act on a victim who was under the age of 12 as well as forcing a victim under the age of 12 to perform a sex act upon him on or about April 3.

Tradel was arrested on April 8 and is currently being held in the Bremer County Jail on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, each crime is punishable by imprisonment up to 25 years.