The Waverly City Council on Dec. 16 approved an engineering services agreement with an Ankeny consultant to conduct a traffic study at several intersections around town in the early spring.
However, with recent fights over the Bremer Avenue road diet still on his mind, an incoming at-large councilman had indicated his desire earlier for the city to look at a way to encourage bicycle use without them using the city’s main drag.
By a unanimous vote, the council entered into a contract with Snyder & Associates Inc., of Ankeny, for a not-to-exceed fee of $158,100. The survey will focus on the 15 signalized intersections and 18 of the most-used non-signalized intersections along Bremer, Fourth Street Southwest, 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway and Fifth Avenue Northwest, which is expected to be completed in either late March or early April.
In a memo to the council, Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Cherry said the timing of the study would coincide the end of the winter season and before the start of construction, which includes the widening of Fourth Street between Second and Eighth avenues — or as some indicate more simply from Burger King to Dairy Queen. A final report would be submitted in August, which would include recommendations of traffic flow optimizations, pedestrian safety and where stop lights are best located.
Cherry said after a selection team picked Snyder from five consultants that had submitted proposals and three finalists, his department found that there was enough money in the budget for the project to add seven intersections to the 26 that were initially discussed with council. The areas added were the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and 20th Street, Second Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest, and Fifth Avenue Northwest at the junctions with First, Fourth, Fifth, 12th and 20th streets.
“What we’re looking at getting out of this is to establish a new base line for traffic throughout the community, turning movements, time of day, so that we’re hitting when are the peak hours, when are the times that are the greatest concern for these corridors,” Cherry said.
“One of the things that is very important to me is that we inventory all of our traffic signal hardware. We need to know the age, the condition, what we are capable of doing with the controllers at each of the 15 signalized intersections. Some of this infrastructure is 40 years old, some of it is probably 5 years old. We need to have a really good handle on that, and that will be catalogued in the report.”
He also hoped the study would help the city better manage traffic along the Bremer, Fourth Street and Cedar River Parkway corridors.
“If there are opportunities to improve and enhance the flow of traffic through there, we’ll put the hardware at these traffic signals support those kids of changes,” Cherry said. “If not, then we will develop a capital improvement plan to be able to address those issues, and what we’ll look at is if there’s a small improvement but a big cost, (it’s) probably not something we’re going to recommend, but if we have reasonable cost with a significant benefit, certainly, we’ll be presenting those to the council for consideration.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, who said he took part in the selection process, told his colleagues that the study isn’t just for vehicular traffic. The study will also include the pedestrians and cyclists who use those intersections.
“I do want to point out that the purpose of this is not a traffic study comparing going back to four lanes,” Birgen said, alluding to the Bremer Avenue debate. “However, it should close the circle and confirm the previous study, where if we made the conversion from four lanes to three lanes, how that would look. This should provide confirmation of those predictions.
“It’s kind of when you do a study saying, ‘We predict this will happen when you go to three lanes,’ this should provide the opportunity to confirm that study.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, incoming At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider, who had taken his oath of office head moments before then ahead of his joining the council as of Jan. 2, had asked that the city consider possible “bicycle boulevards” be established in town parallel to the major corridors.
He opened his remarks by quoting part of the city’s 2011 comprehensive land-use plan in regard to transportation. Schneider said it to have “diversity, efficiency, transparency, consistency and community character.”
“Implementation priorities say that we should be creating multi-modal transportation, complete-streets network,” he said. “Transportation diversity says that we should consider and implement transportation options that maximize mobility, reduce congestion, conserve fuel and improve air quality.”
He added statements that neighborhoods need to be connected with pedestrian and bicycle network improvements to reduce automobile dependency.
He said the Iowa Department of Transportation’s persuasion of Waverly putting Bremer Avenue on its road diet — the reduction from four lanes to three — didn’t meet any of those objectives. Rather, he said the conversion was counter to those objectives.
“The DOT didn’t look at or consider our neighborhoods,” Schneider said. “What we should consider instead of diversion in our neighborhoods with a road diet is a common-sense approach with community input.”
That’s where his bicycle boulevard network suggestion comes in, which is also known as a “neighborhood greenway,” a “low-speed, low-volume” area, usually on a collector street or minor arterial.
“Instead of buffer zones that dangerously encourage bikes where we really don’t them, we use lower-volume streets that run parallel to Bremer and optimize them for bicycle traffic,” Schneider suggested.
The boulevards would include stencils with a bicycle and two chevrons above it, also known as “sharerows,” painted on the street. Schneider said it sends a message to motorists to slow down, as there could be bikes in the area. In a handout he provided to the council also included wayfinding signs that could be customizable to the city.
“Bike boulevards tell cyclists that they are welcome here while telling motorists that cyclists have priorities on the street,” he said. “It encourages traffic to drive with awareness of their surroundings while encouraging the motorists onto our arterials like Bremer, where the businesses want them and where they belong.”
Schneider said the bicycle boulevard concept is a new one in the U.S., with Berkley and San Luis Obispo, California, and Lacrosse, Wisconsin, adopting them. He said those communities “love them.”
He said they would give Waverly “character and a sense of place.”
“It seems to align with everything that’s within our policy,” Schneider said. “They’re also inexpensive the implement.
“It’s just paint, though if it doesn’t work, we can paint it back,” he added, with a possible reference to a comment about the lane lines on Bremer Avenue during road diet discussions in 2018.
Schneider said that cyclists and motorists need to get on the same page as far as traffic laws.
“I’ve been pushing for a review, and I will continue to push for implementation of cyclists laws, similar to what Iowa City did,” he said. “I think that we could be talking about in the coming months, even before bike season starts.”