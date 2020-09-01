Every time I see my grandpa, “Papa”, he greets me with a fist bump. It’s always been our thing. From wagon rides as a toddler to tractor rides as a teenager, he has made a huge impact on my life. My grandpa has true working hands that have played a huge role in the many activities that I take part in.
Being in 4-H for almost five years, my fair animals are kept on my grandparents' farm, Mike and Dianne Barnett. From chickens to rabbits, it’s always been a little joke, that at fair time, I come home with one more animal than I took. My grandpa restored a trailer for my two miniature horses and when my quarter horse joined the family, he made one built for three. From loading hay to using a circular saw, he has taught me many skills that I will forever use and cherish. If something needs assembled, he makes sure I am right beside him to help and learn how it’s done. To me, he is someone who can fix or make anything and will drop what he is doing to help others.
From the time I was a baby, my grandpa and I participated in many summer parades, riding on the family’s fifth-generation Ford tractor. I went from sitting on his lap, to standing beside him, and was finally so proud the day he let me take over the wheel. Tractor pulling is also something that my grandpa and I enjoy doing together. The first time I watched him pull, I was “hooked.” He began teaching me to not only drive a tractor but everything I needed to know about pulling. When it was my turn to pull on my own, I knew I made him proud. He meets me at the end of the track with a smile and a big thumbs up. He always has a pep talk with me before and a teaching moment after.
If he heads to the field in the combine, he invites me to ride along, making sure we have our orange and blue Gatorade. He enjoys teaching me about the crops and I enjoy spending time with him. He gives my animals nicknames, taught me to drive a car, and I am thankful he has always been one of my biggest fans. To many he is the owner of Barnett Sandblasting, but to me he is one of my best friends. Thank you Papa, fist bump.