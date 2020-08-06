Coco, a Goldendoodle, is the newest member of the Marsh family. Kara Marsh is the K-12 Counselor at Tripoli Community Schools and lives in Tripoli with her husband and two children. Coco, just 5 months old, has already begun her training to become Tripoli’s very first Animal Assisted Therapy Dog.
An organization called Pet Partners will evaluate Coco when she turns a year old. In the meantime, she will need to pass a canine test, also known as good canine citizen test.
Due to COVID-19, many trainings have been cancelled but Coco has been enrolled in sessions at Rock River in Waverly.
The plan later is for a trainer to accompany Coco at the school as well to assist with any further instruction that may be helpful. Kara also walks Coco in the school hallways in the evenings to get her used to the floors and surroundings.
“Our biggest goal is for Coco to pass her training right away,” Marsh added, ”and we can welcome her into the school before the year is over.”
While spending time at the school, Coco will not be assigned to one person, but rather she will be everybody’s friend. Among Coco’s many jobs, she may be found listening to stories in the library, cheering up a sad friend, or just being present for a quick hug before the day starts.
During the work day, Kara finds herself traveling throughout the entire school, and the plan is for Coco to follow. Students will also have the opportunity to help care for Coco, learning the responsibilities of caring for a pet. This may include feeding Coco and taking her outside for breaks.
“I hope Coco will help my students be comfortable with their feelings,” Kara stated. “Just a quick moment with Coco may be able to turn their day around.”
Getting Coco ready for school, the Marsh family will also be preparing her at home. She is learning to follow rules and skills such as sitting and using lots of positive reinforcements. The family also enjoys playing fetch with Coco which helps her learn the word “drop”.
Goldendoodles are hypoallergenic, do not shed, and are known for their lovable qualities and temperament, making them a great fit for being service or therapy dogs.
Preparing Coco for her new job will take lots of training and as the saying goes “takes a village” but will very rewarding for the community of Tripoli.
“Coco is a happy dog and loves attention,” Kara stated, “She is our school dog!”