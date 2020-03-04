Editor’s note: Ian Allbee is a junior at W-SR School District. He is the newest member of our Transformative Journalism Academy, which empowers people of all abilities and ages to experience the healing and transformative power of community journalism.
Prom is just another big, blown up social event that I won’t go to.
I will jump straight into my explanation, because I don’t want people to get the wrong Idea.I get that for some people it Is a fun experience. As a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock, this will be my first opportunity to go, and I have had a lot of opportunities to reflect, and I don’t think it would be a fun experience for me.
It’s not just the fact that it’s a big expensive night.
It’s the fact that I cannot understand the excitement that people get from these types of events.
Maybe I’m not the best person to talk about this, but If you really care about someone you shouldn’t need this big formal gathering to show your affections.
You should be able to find joy in everyday things. In addition, it seems to promote the idea that you should only date someone because you are attracted to them, not because you have things in common to bond over.
Your connection, in my opinion, should be based around more of a bond than mutual physical attraction. On the flipside, prom is supposed to give couples something to bond over.
But If you really care, you shouldn’t need some formal event to show how much you care.
My experience with dances at the middle school, and even a few high school ones, has provoked an extreme anxiety from me.
Personally I don’t like crowds, noise, or the added pressure of having to find someone to go with.
It also comes with a fear of rejection I’m sure many high schoolers know too well. I hate the amount of money spent on this one night, I don’t have a tuxedo, and probably can’t afford to rent one.
Many high schoolers feel it is a requirement to go to these things, after all, everyone of their friends is going. For us in the minority, who don’t like the extravagance of the night it is too much. Too much effort is put into buying tuxedos and dresses, instead of enjoying time with someone you care about. However, I understand that this meant to show someone how much you care. I understand for many this is a big deal and I respect their opinion. I just don’t think people should stress out about it too much.
I personally won’t be going, as I don’t think it’s for me. I do hope the people who do decide to go have an enjoyable time.